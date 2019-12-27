 Skip to content
(CNN)   Police are searching for an inmate who escaped jail by carving through a brick wall. Subby suggests they start by looking behind his Rita Hayworth poster   (cnn.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still frame of the escapee mid-escape:
millionaireplayboy.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Laws, 34, had been sentenced to 70 years for two counts of assault on a police officer

Yeesh. With that kind of sentencing you might as well try, right?
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Laws, 34, had been sentenced to 70 years for two counts of assault on a police officer

Yeesh. With that kind of sentencing you might as well try, right?


They tried but couldn't break Laws.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Laws, 34, had been sentenced to 70 years for two counts of assault on a police officer

Laws broke the laws and the law won?
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
Dibikad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Laws, 34, had been sentenced to 70 years for two counts of assault on a police officer

Yeesh. With that kind of sentencing you might as well try, right?


I mean, fta "Laws was first arrested for possession of marijuana on September 7, 2018, before being released the next day, records show. The following week, he was arrested again for evading arrest, burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a building, stealing property, and two counts of assaulting a police office, according to jail records".

Still, 70 years seems extremely harsh since it's basically a death sentence. I'm sure there is appeals and getting out early. But yeah, I'd try to make a break for it too looking at that time.
 
