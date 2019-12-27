 Skip to content
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Please do not use a washing machine to give a 5 year old a bath. That's is what the garden hose is for   (fox29.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was...agitating her.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gopher321: Maybe he was...agitating her.


Stop trying to put a spin on it.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh god, Elwood. Yeah, that's some smrt people there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is one of the most crazy articles I have ever read.
And I've read a lot of articles.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She looks 11 bricks short of a 10 brick load.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Washing machines have locking latchs?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA:
Oliver also told police that her boyfriend does the laundry because she has a medical condition that prevents her from lifting heavy items and she doesn't know how the machine works,

Oliver told police she heard the washing machine filling up with water and went to the laundry room and found her son trapped inside. Oliver said she then unlocked the latch and pulled him out

???
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Washing machines have locking latchs?


Oh God, yes. You can't pop the lid open to drop one more thing in there. Manufacturers even up-sell you to more expensive models with a smaller lid built into the lid to throw an extra shirt in there after the start.

And they don't even fill up with enough water. First thing I did when my parents bought a new washer was drill a big hole in the lid so they can stick a hose in there from the laundry sink to fill the God-damned thing up with enough water to actually wash and rinse clothes. You have to listen to it fill and then when it stops you crank the faucet open to add another 3-5 gallons of water. And you have to come back to do this for the rinse, too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oliver also told police that her boyfriend does the laundry because she has a medical condition that prevents her from lifting heavy items and she doesn't know how the machine works, according to the station.

Marriage related afflictions
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chuck87: FTA:
Oliver also told police that her boyfriend does the laundry because she has a medical condition that prevents her from lifting heavy items and she doesn't know how the machine works,

Oliver told police she heard the washing machine filling up with water and went to the laundry room and found her son trapped inside. Oliver said she then unlocked the latch and pulled him out

???


It's sad and disturbing that that inconsistency will likely get her convicted and sent to prison. Being able to pull the kid out doesn't mean she isn't telling the truth about not being able to do that. Hopefully she has her condition fully documented.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: waxbeans: Washing machines have locking latchs?

Oh God, yes. You can't pop the lid open to drop one more thing in there. Manufacturers even up-sell you to more expensive models with a smaller lid built into the lid to throw an extra shirt in there after the start.

And they don't even fill up with enough water. First thing I did when my parents bought a new washer was drill a big hole in the lid so they can stick a hose in there from the laundry sink to fill the God-damned thing up with enough water to actually wash and rinse clothes. You have to listen to it fill and then when it stops you crank the faucet open to add another 3-5 gallons of water. And you have to come back to do this for the rinse, too.


I've only seen what you're describing on commercial models that one pays with quarters to use
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Between the dubious get-out-of-work medical condition, the statement about not even knowing how to use a washing machine and the painfully obvious child abuse...you have to wonder if there was ever a defining moment in her life where it veered off into the human trash gutter, or was it started on that path right from the beginning.
 
