(Ars Technica)   Humans wiped out the great auk, also known as the original penguins. Happy feet indeed   (arstechnica.com) divider line
27
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aukward.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the '68-'69 team wasn't very good, but that's pretty brutal.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Fiery the angels rose, and as they rose deep thunder roll'd. Around their shores: indignant burning with the fires of Auk."
 
HempHead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet they were tasty!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HempHead: I bet they were tasty!


I doubt it. Penguins are nearly all blubber, the meat's stringy and the taste is fishy and oily. ...um, so I hear.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uhhh I thought we knew this already.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Auks are OK I guess, but what I want is a few of those giant penguins.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Palaeeudyptinae
 
GungFu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Humans are farkin' awesome! We're number #1, you filthy animals.
Come at us if you think you're good enough!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HempHead: I bet they were tasty!

I doubt it. Penguins are nearly all blubber, the meat's stringy and the taste is fishy and oily. ...um, so I hear.


Sounds like mendo.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GungFu: Humans are farkin' awesome! We're number #1, you filthy animals.
Come at us if you think you're good enough!


That needs to be a movie. I think an animal NATO could take us out.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Aukward.


You and I are more alike than you might think.  That was my first thought also.
 
starlost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
metvcdn.metv.comView Full Size

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

metvcdn.metv.comView Full Size

star trek iv is possible...not just with whales.
 
GungFu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HempHead: I bet they were tasty!

I doubt it. Penguins are nearly all blubber, the meat's stringy and the taste is fishy and oily. ...um, so I hear.


Apparently, that's why people don't eat seagulls, which would have been a perfect guilt free meal. They eat shiat and garbage and incidentally developed a defence mechanism against being eaten by humans.
 
shortymac [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would love for these to be brought back along with the passenger pigeon.
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know how it goes the first "Tribes" outlaws "Cannibalism" and somebody say the "Auk" tall as one one the and that's how that happened...........so says the ice cave "Gif's read.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Uhhh I thought we knew this already.


This is a DNA study to test the idea. If a species gradually declined, they would expect a slow decline in DNA diversity - smaller populations, isolated groups, inbreeding, etc.

On the other hand, "if we can't find a loss in diversity during the last few centuries before extinction then it suggests the population declined rapidly, something that would indicate humans are the culprit. "
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: GungFu: Humans are farkin' awesome! We're number #1, you filthy animals.
Come at us if you think you're good enough!

That needs to be a movie. I think an animal NATO could take us out.


Animals have some luck with asymmetrical warfare, but we took down every head to head competitor with nothing more advanced than sticks.
 
Gooch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Auks are OK I guess, but what I want is a few of those giant penguins.

[Fark user image 640x382]

Palaeeudyptinae


Tekeli-li, tekeli-li!!
 
kindms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: waxbeans: GungFu: Humans are farkin' awesome! We're number #1, you filthy animals.
Come at us if you think you're good enough!

That needs to be a movie. I think an animal NATO could take us out.

Animals have some luck with asymmetrical warfare, but we took down every head to head competitor with nothing more advanced than sticks.


how many people do mosquitoes get every year ?
 
Oak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: "Fiery the angels rose, and as they rose deep thunder roll'd. Around their shores: indignant burning with the fires of Auk."


Look, if he was dying, he wouldn't bother to carve "Auk."  He'd just say it.
 
Victoly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HempHead: I bet they were tasty!

I doubt it. Penguins are nearly all blubber, the meat's stringy and the taste is fishy and oily. ...um, so I hear.


mylespaul.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HempHead: I bet they were tasty!

I doubt it. Penguins are nearly all blubber, the meat's stringy and the taste is fishy and oily. ...um, so I hear.


Are canada geese tasty?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GungFu: Humans are farkin' awesome! We're number #1, you filthy animals.
Come at us if you think you're good enough!


Challenge accepted...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kindms: This text is now purple: waxbeans: GungFu: Humans are farkin' awesome! We're number #1, you filthy animals.
Come at us if you think you're good enough!

That needs to be a movie. I think an animal NATO could take us out.

Animals have some luck with asymmetrical warfare, but we took down every head to head competitor with nothing more advanced than sticks.

how many people do mosquitoes get every year ?


A few. How many mosquitoes do people get?
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In June of 1840, three sailors hailing from the Scottish island of St. Kilda landed on the craggy ledges of a nearby seastack, known as Stac-an-Armin. As they climbed up the rock, they spotted a peculiar bird that stood head and shoulders above the puffins and gulls and other seabirds.
The scruffy animal's proportions were bizarre-just under three feet tall with awkward and small wings that rendered it flightless, and a hooked beak that was almost as large as its head. Its black and white plumage had earned it the title the "original penguin," but it looked more like a Dr. Seuss cartoon
The sailors watched as the bird, a Great Auk, waddled clumsily along. Agile in the water, the unusual creature was defenseless against humans on land, and its ineptitude made it an easy target "Prophet-like that lone one stood," one of the men later said of the encounter.
Perhaps the men enjoyed the thrill of the hunt, or perhaps they realized its meat and feathers were incredibly valuable. In any case, they abducted the bird, tying its legs together and taking it back to their ship. For three days, the sailors kept the Great Auk alive, but on the fourth, during a terrible storm, the sailors grew fearful and superstitious. Condemning it as "a maelstrom-conjuring witch," they stoned it to death.
It was the last of its kind to ever be seen on the British Isles. Four years later, the Great Auk vanished from the world entirely when fishermen hunted down the last pair on the shores of Eldey Island, off the coast of Iceland. The men spotted the mates in the distance and attacked, catching and killing the birds as they fled for safety. The female had been incubating an egg, but in the race to catch the adults, one of the fishermen crushed it with his boot, stamping out the species for good.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smiths​o​nian-institution/with-crush-fisherman-​boot-the-last-great-auks-died-18095198​2/
 
