A whole lot of 'git off my lawn' types these days, 3 in 4 people aren't friends with any of their neighbors
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too bad. I know all my neighbors, and they know me. The door is always open and I like them a lot.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Most of my neighbors are really nice people.  I go kayaking with one, and the other one doggie sits my daughter's pup when he visits.

The Trump supporters tend to be nasty pieces of work for some reason.  Must just be a coincidence.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We got our first house last May. Met all our neighbors and like them. One of em plays Chess which is awesome because none of my friends do. We try to play at least once a week.

Plus they all smoke so there's no worry about narcs.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
friends?  what's your definition of friend?

but to answer your question, i wouldn't want to interact with any of my neighbors for any longer than absolutely necessary
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My neighbours are either businesses or abandoned/under restoration.

No one complains about noise.
 
pkellmey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am friendly in the "wave as I go by" type of way. However, I wouldn't want to interact with them in any way other than that.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
'Being neighborly ' is such a small-town concept.  It is a 'forced friendship via geography'  rather than any sort of common interests or compatibility.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby,
Replace "people" with "Brits" in your headline.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: friends?  what's your definition of friend?



this.  i know both of them quite well.

one i buy cards for, invite to holidays, etc.
the other i've called the police on 3 times.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You mean my neighbor who randomly shouts "fark" at the top of his lungs thru our paper thin wall at 4am? Or the ones who left a 2'*3' pile of dog shiat in the dog run? Or the ones illegally growing weed with co2 and no ventilation? Or how about the ones who the landlord let run up 8 months of back rent and let their smoke alarm beep for nearly a year? I could go on...
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All my neighbors are California retirees with nothing to do but complain. They'd make the area into a gated 55+ retirement community if they could.

I'm hoping that they die off and some families with kids will move into the neighborhood.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA:
"...also found that one in 10 modern adults mine as well be living next to an empty house ..."

Is "copy editor" even a thing anymore?
 
Monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We live in a quiet South Austin neighborhood and we know, and speak to, all of our neighbors. We don't hang out with them (most of them are way out of our age demo), but we watch out for each other, and do favors for each other (collect packages, water plants, etc.) when needed. Friendly, but not in each other's "business". Works for us.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My neighbors are Trump supporters.
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
well you can't live in a snitch society if you're friends with everyone.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bought my house nineteen years ago.  Still not friends with any of my neighbors, but that's more due to me being anti-social than anything else.  Most other people I know are actually friendly with their neighbors and socialize with them regularly.  Methinks that 3 in 4 estimate is a bit high.
 
Virtually_Human [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh.  Like most people, most of my neighbors annoy me in one way or another.  Better off not getting involved.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
one in 10 modern adults mine as well be living next to an empty house

i do have a house next to me that has been abandoned for many years.  best out of the bunch.  the next best generally keep to themselves, but constantly get packages misdelivered to my house which, after such a long time and happening often, i can only assume is intentional
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One side is a professional couple. I'll wave and smile, but that's it. On the other side is an old lady you do not want to get cornered by unless you got an hour to kill and has about 20 semi-feral cats running around shiatting and pissing everywhere. She's still better than the Russians that I would chug cheap gin with and show how to get prostitutes off backpage. Those guys were bad news, lots of police, slept on air mattresses, filthy environs, barely spoke english. But oddly enough, those are the only ones I partied with. Hmm.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We can be friendly and familiar enough to have a safe neighborhood, and still not bug each other too much.
It's like an apt bldg with grass between the apts. Everybody gets their space.
 
