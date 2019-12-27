 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Hmmmm, tree edition
24
•       •       •

24 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, could it be...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pareido​l​ia
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ents are real?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tree looks like an old man sleeping or "Tossing it's Cookies"....

I didn't do well on "Ink Blots" either...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...knows someone who can take care of that problematic infestation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

FabulousWeird: The Thinking Tree - An ancient olive tree in Puglia, Italy over 1500 years old! https://t.co/amnwac4Vak


If this was in a US federal park, a Red Hat would have already cut it down, Joshua Tree-style.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: That tree looks like an old man sleeping or "Tossing it's Cookies"....

I didn't do well on "Ink Blots" either...


You can't fail ink blots!

They can, however, show that you are a Narcissistic, serial killer.

Not sure that is a fail though...

/ or so I have been told
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am Groot.
(Don't see it)
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: Insain2: That tree looks like an old man sleeping or "Tossing it's Cookies"....

I didn't do well on "Ink Blots" either...

You can't fail ink blots!

They can, however, show that you are a Narcissistic, serial killer.

Not sure that is a fail though...

/ or so I have been told


As the joke goes:  Who the hell is this Rorschach guy and why does he have so many pictures of my parents fighting?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x339]


I'd sap that.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: MaelstromFL: Insain2: That tree looks like an old man sleeping or "Tossing it's Cookies"....

I didn't do well on "Ink Blots" either...

You can't fail ink blots!

They can, however, show that you are a Narcissistic, serial killer.

Not sure that is a fail though...

/ or so I have been told

As the joke goes:  Who the hell is this Rorschach guy and why does he have so many pictures of my parents fighting?


Wrestling, they were always wrestling in the nude...
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: MaelstromFL: Insain2: That tree looks like an old man sleeping or "Tossing it's Cookies"....

I didn't do well on "Ink Blots" either...

You can't fail ink blots!

They can, however, show that you are a Narcissistic, serial killer.

Not sure that is a fail though...

/ or so I have been told

As the joke goes:  Who the hell is this Rorschach guy and why does he have so many pictures of my parents fighting?


"Well you're the one showing me all the dirty pictures!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Boobies
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, 100% there is a wizard trapped in that tree. I think I've played enough D&D to deduce that much.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That Ent is still deciding his opening chess move. He just takes a long time.
 
1funguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Roman/Italian?
So...looks like some nymphet refused the amorous advances of Jupiter if you ask me...

/ could have been Zeus
// same guy
/// nymphets are sluts anyway
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He seems to be thinking "You got me.  I'm stumped"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Why did that dog pee on me?  What did I do to him?"
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "Why did that dog pee on me?  What did I do to him?"


"I am an awesome tree. Why didn't subby use the Sappy tag?"
 
wigginiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"If a human was walking alone in the forest would I trip her?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

1funguy: Roman/Italian?
So...looks like some nymphet refused the amorous advances of Jupiter if you ask me...

/ could have been Zeus
// same guy
/// nymphets are sluts anyway


You're thinking of the other rapey one, Apollo with Daphne.  She even changed her name to Laurel to try to get away from him.  Eventually he got board chasing her.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He has a glorious afro.
 
