(NBC News)   Nevada prison system treatment plan for Hepatitis C: 1) Deny treatment because prisoners "Aren't sick enough"; 2) Wait until prisoners are near death, so they are an exception that doesn't require treatment; 3) Profit?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before all the Farkers who are going to post that anyone in jail deserves whatever happens to them.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2b. Automatic parole and a free trip to the Utah border.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prison/jail systems are no different than insurance companies.......they don't wanna help you w/a "Pre" existing "Conviction/Condition"....as in potatoe, potato they don't care.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too healthy for a liver transplant, so...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But each time, officials denied her requests, stating that her condition had not progressed enough to meet the criteria for treatment, according to those reports filed with the court as part of her lawsuit.

I've heard it's usually cheaper to wait until you're critically ill to start treatment.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nevada Dept of Corrections is probably hoping they die before they have to pay for treating them. After all, the funeral is cheaper than the Hep C treatments (but the class action lawsuit in Federal court will probably end up costing them way more than what the price of actually treating them in a timely manner would have been).
 
jimjays
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm certainly sympathetic to prisoners that get hep on the inside. But if they came in sick, at $20-30,000 a preround of treatment, how many of them would be getting treatment on the outside?

On the bright side, if it kills them on the inside they'll have had  their sentences reduced.
 
neongoats
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope a series of lawsuits and federal penalties puts that prison into bankruptcy and all of it's employees families on food stamps.
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jimjays: But if they came in sick, at $20-30,000 a preround of treatment, how many of them would be getting treatment on the outside?


Every single farking one if they lived in any other developed society in the world. You poor bastards actually think this sort of thing is normal.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: I hope a series of lawsuits and federal penalties puts that prison into bankruptcy and all of it's employees families on food stamps.


Plot Twist! If they've privatized and subcontracted every last service in the prison, like most state prisons have, the employees already are on food stamps!
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

orbister: jimjays: But if they came in sick, at $20-30,000 a preround of treatment, how many of them would be getting treatment on the outside?

Every single farking one if they lived in any other developed society in the world. You poor bastards actually think this sort of thing is normal.


That's a fair point. Not just the treatment of prisoners and the comparably minor things we jail people for--jailing at a higher rate than any other industrialized nation--but the costs for medical care overall.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dogsafark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: In before all the Farkers who are going to post that anyone in jail deserves whatever happens to them.


depends on what they did......lots of compassionate people have a set of morals by which they support or not the idea that someone has a right to be "rehabilitated".
 
neongoats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't this straight up just unconstitutional. How is "denying medical treatment so that the condition turns fatal and painful" not cruel and unusual?

Are they allowed to deny diabetics medication too?
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dogsafark: jso2897: In before all the Farkers who are going to post that anyone in jail deserves whatever happens to them.

depends on what they did......lots of compassionate people have a set of morals by which they support or not the idea that someone has a right to be "rehabilitated".


What does that have to do with rendering medical care?
I don't even know what the word "rehabilitated" in quotations is supposed to signify.
But rendering medical care to a prisoner is a basic minimum - like feeding, clothing, or sheltering them.
No decent, civilized person considers it acceptable to deny such things to prisoners as some twisted form of punishment.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neongoats: Isn't this straight up just unconstitutional. How is "denying medical treatment so that the condition turns fatal and painful" not cruel and unusual?

Are they allowed to deny diabetics medication too?


I don't know whether they're "allowed" but yes, they do, and they get away with it.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

neongoats: Are they allowed to deny diabetics medication too?


Yep, and  you only need 1 "good" eye:

https://www.npr.org/local/309/2019/11​/​19/780757859/for-some-illinois-prisone​rs-one-good-eye-is-enough
 
orbister
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jimjays: That's a fair point. Not just the treatment of prisoners and the comparably minor things we jail people for--jailing at a higher rate than any other industrialized nation--but the costs for medical care overall.


Thanks for not taking it personally. And for making a good point in return - if your medical system didn't cost twice what ours does for patchy cover, perhaps there would be more incentive to treat prisoners.
 
