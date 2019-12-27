 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   US base in Korea re-thinking if they should have put the air raid siren button so close to the evening bugle call button   (bbc.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's just 5 o'clock Charlie.

Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meh, keeps 'em on their toes." said the General.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fill out the form for "Waiting to play taps after air raid completion".
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"you want a safety brief? Cause this is how you get a safety brief!"
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the U.S. military so poor it cannot afford a bugle?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all touch screen now: Swipe left for Taps and right for air raid siren. Or is it tap for air raid siren? Nothing is labeled, I'll just swipe right and hope for the best.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: "you want a safety brief? Cause this is how you get a safety brief!"


1SG doesnt like it when you wear that to unit fun day. Especially when you've caused a safety brief.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been there, done that, bought the T-shirt:

GDubDub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wrongly broadcast siren reportedly "riled up" troops at the base and some were seen running in full uniform, according to an online post cited by the Washington Post newspaper.

What? Are troops supposed to strip before running?
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad would call this more than a SNAFU... it's completely FUBAR.

I do hope their sound bar is sorted now, though.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, though-- maybe they should put those little flip up plastic guard boxes over the "Announce Armageddon" button.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also,

lifeslammer
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If only some form of automation could be employed to have said calls issued with no need for human screwups
 
dryknife
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Military Intelligence
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go with "hacked"

/call it a hunch
//ta-dum, tish!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Worked before.....
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Jelly Bean Raider: "you want a safety brief? Cause this is how you get a safety brief!"

1SG doesnt like it when you wear that to unit fun day. Especially when you've caused a safety brief.


I got out as they were on the rise...

I did salute a 2Lt with my left hand and SgtMjr saw it and we had to have a class on Respect.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And Japan NHK yesterday sent a false alert of NKorea launching an ICBM.

Good thing trump wasnt on his phone tweeting or he could have started a war.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was stationed on a Navy ship visiting Shanghai a year after Tienanmen Square.
Ultra high security/visibility.
During the watch change on the quarterdeck an idiot actually shot off a live round from the duty .45 by accident.
Our ship went on Security Alert Lockdown.
The two other US ships berthed alongside then went on Security Alert Lockdown.
The whole port then went on Security Alert (whatever the Chinese equivalent is)
The captain was roused from his bed, and he had to rouse the Admiral (also stationed on the same vessel).
Massive black eye for our ship, the visit, and unfortunately MY division, who the idiot belonged to.
When I see articles like subby posted, it brings it all back.
 
Phocas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Knock knock!
Who's there?
World War Three.
World War Three who?
(Silence)
 
malaktaus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They intentionally set off the air raid sirens once a month in Korea. Or at least they did back in 2003. Theoretically it could happen at any time, but usually 3AM. Then you have to break out your training MOPP suit and cosplay Armageddon until the powers that be relent. Probably they already had their alert this month, but I'm still surprised they didn't play it off like it was on purpose. To keep them on their toes.
 
GDubDub
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GDubDub: The wrongly broadcast siren reportedly "riled up" troops at the base and some were seen running in full uniform, according to an online post cited by the Washington Post newspaper.

What? Are troops supposed to strip before running?

What? Are troops supposed to strip before running?


Ahhh, I just found this in US ARMY FM22-5:

A Soldier shall not be afraid upon the sounding of an air raid siren.  However, if he should be afraid, he shall not show it.  However, if he should show it, he shall not overreact.  If he should overreact, he shall not abandon his post.  If he does abandon his post, he shall not run.  And if he should run, he should strip off his uniform so that passerbyers will think he is a visiting Democrat from the Congressional Oversight Committee.
 
Report