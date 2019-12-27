 Skip to content
"That fashion accessory is rather ballsy, let's see if it works out for them"
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoever thought this up needed cover for having been at a strip club.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they claim the paint is edible, wonder what it tastes like.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tthat looks terribly itchy. I hope the glitter is non-toxic because how do you keep a dog from licking his balls short of the Cone of Shame?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.

1000 years from now, archaeologists will be digging these up, and assuming they're all we cared about :/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know which would be worse, getting leg humped by a dog with glitter balls or...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog people back out ahead of Cat people in the Crazy people race.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I got so drunk last night, when I got home I blew chunks,"
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:Glittery Scrotums Are The Latest Dog Grooming Trend And Why Not?

Latest trend, no. Been there, farked that:https://www.fark.com/co​mments/10304751
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dog people back out ahead of Cat people in the Crazy people race.


I'll just leave this here.

cat lipstick
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, someone dunked their dogs sack in their Instagram coffee and though "yep, that'll be a better picture"

media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its for the dog...i thought...well i thought....well.....it fits me fine.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Great, now I am depressed that I can't lick my balls!

Are you happy Internet?
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Great, now I am depressed that I can't lick my balls!

Are you happy Internet?


I bet glitter would stick to peanut butter really easily.  There, I've solved both your problems!
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn, keeping up with the Rovers taken to a new low.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Glittery Scrotums Are The Latest Dog Grooming Trend And Why Not?"

*SCROTA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: At least they claim the paint is edible, wonder what it tastes like.


Let us know....and don't let the dog bite you.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: At least they claim the paint is edible, wonder what it tastes like.


Feel free to try it!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: BumpInTheNight: At least they claim the paint is edible, wonder what it tastes like.

Let us know....and don't let the dog bite you.


Shiatsu
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Glittery Scrotums Are The Latest Dog Grooming Trend And Why Not?"

*SCROTA
[Fark user image image 425x295]


And, now the name of my new SKA GarageBand.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus you guys, I mean, really?!?! I'm severely disappoint...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Jesus you guys, I mean, really?!?! I'm severely disappoint...

[i.imgur.com image 396x501]


I'm at work so I figure it's bad enough that I've commented on glittering animal scrota, much less posted pictures of them.

But you, uh, you do you.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Before you do it to your pet. Ask, would you do it to your child.
Now get that creepy smirk off your face.
 
Report