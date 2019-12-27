 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Never hold the door open for armed robbers, lest you get shot   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Constable, Chief of police, Prince William County, Virginia, Police, armed men, Stewart Copeland, Yusuf Ozgur, Manassas, Virginia  
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Two armed men... "'

media.nbcwashington.comView Full Size

...hmmmm
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not cool.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Two armed men... "'

[media.nbcwashington.com image 850x906]
...hmmmm


The one on the right is a chick
 
otherideas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"They're both wearing... skinny jeans."

The true crime here.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.


This is why progressives should not be allowed to own guns, they rob places and kill people.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, it was the robbers that shot him.  Kind of a plot twist.
 
otherideas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.


Hopefully they run into someone who loves the 2nd amendment and they end their little crime spree.

These murderous bastards deserve the death penalty.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The guy holds the door for you and you shoot him. Another guy sits on the floor (as you ordered him to do) and you shoot him too. That's some really cruel shiat.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who robs a Denny's?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: chuggernaught: The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.

This is why progressives should not be allowed to own guns, they rob places and kill people.


Goose gander pot kettle
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

otherideas: chuggernaught: The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.

Hopefully they run into someone who loves the 2nd amendment and they end their little crime spree.

These murderous bastards deserve the death penalty.


But Not the gun manufacturer or gun seller apparently
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wax_on: Who robs a Denny's?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: otherideas: chuggernaught: The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.

Hopefully they run into someone who loves the 2nd amendment and they end their little crime spree.

These murderous bastards deserve the death penalty.

But Not the gun manufacturer or gun seller apparently


nope
 
zerkalo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wax_on: Who robs a Denny's?


Someone who lives down the street. These gals are locals
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: otherideas: chuggernaught: The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.

Hopefully they run into someone who loves the 2nd amendment and they end their little crime spree.

These murderous bastards deserve the death penalty.

But Not the gun manufacturer or gun seller apparently


Car manufacturers are responsible for DUIs? CSX is responsible for train suicides?
...
 
otherideas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: otherideas: chuggernaught: The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.

Hopefully they run into someone who loves the 2nd amendment and they end their little crime spree.

These murderous bastards deserve the death penalty.

But Not the gun manufacturer or gun seller apparently


Correft
 
otherideas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

otherideas: waxbeans: otherideas: chuggernaught: The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.

Hopefully they run into someone who loves the 2nd amendment and they end their little crime spree.

These murderous bastards deserve the death penalty.

But Not the gun manufacturer or gun seller apparently

Correft


Sorry, men covfeffe
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.


It's Christmas and shiat, dude. Can't you take just a short break from triggering them?
 
