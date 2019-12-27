 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Mystery Grinch sends NJ family snarky note insulting their holiday lights display ... urges them to 'reflect on your flaws this offseason'   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
29
    More: Weird, New Jersey, Residents of a southern New Jersey town, Angela Beatty, ignorant award, snarky note, Courier-Post, Christmas lights display, car accident  
•       •       •

662 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 1:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we should help this family make a much more aggravating display next year.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, HOA.

Also:  S&V?

The only thing I can cipher out of that is Sand(y)Vag.  Seems appropriate
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.

[Fark user image 236x362]


I could have gone all day without seeing that. Dammit.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.

[Fark user image 236x362]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Subtonic: Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.

[Fark user image 236x362]

I could have gone all day without seeing that. Dammit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Technoblake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up on the Haddon Township/Haddonfield border.  Haddonfield has always been a place where folks are nosy, snooty, and have little resistance to telling other people how they should behave.  When I was a teen, the town issued ordinances on what colors you could paint your house.  I'm glad someone is pushing back.
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As usual the article only includes a stock photo of Christmas lights wrapped around something, so there's no sense of how tasteful or gaudy the display actually is. Being a story NBC ran with, I'm going to go with it was 11 levels of poor taste bad, but they just had to play the "how dare anyone criticize our art" angle. Of course they knew most of their viewers are Trumpers that are accidentally one channel off from Fox (for those that have never been to the greater NY area, Fox is channel 5, NBC is 4) so they'll never have the critical thinking skills to realize they're being told one side of the story.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtonic, Dangerous_sociopath, waxbeans, Natalie Portmanteau:

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Bedstead Polisher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Subtonic: Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.

[Fark user image 236x362]

[Fark user image 650x650]


I know it's a tired joke but: username checks out.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bedstead Polisher: Dangerous_sociopath: Subtonic: Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.

[Fark user image 236x362]

[Fark user image 650x650]

I know it's a tired joke but: username checks out.


with all due respect, the crust is the worst part of a pumpkin pie...

but there are RULES!!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Bedstead Polisher: Dangerous_sociopath: Subtonic: Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.

[Fark user image 236x362]

[Fark user image 650x650]

I know it's a tired joke but: username checks out.

with all due respect, the crust is the worst part of a pumpkin pie...

but there are RULES!!


EXACTLY
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anonymous note = I do the exact opposite of what the note is requesting.

/If you can't sign your name to something then you've got nothing to say.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Bedstead Polisher: Dangerous_sociopath: Subtonic: Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.

[Fark user image 236x362]

[Fark user image 650x650]

I know it's a tired joke but: username checks out.

with all due respect, the crust is the worst part of a pumpkin pie...

but there are RULES!!


What sort of joyless, miserable existence must you have to not like pie crust?  Do you also hate chocolate chip cookies?
 
Avery614
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Anonymous note = I do the exact opposite of what the note is requesting.

/If you can't sign your name to something then you've got nothing to say.


Exactly.

My display next year, were this me...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: What sort of joyless, miserable existence must you have to not like pie crust?  Do you also hate chocolate chip cookies?


Does anyone actually like chocolate chip cookies? Or do they like the ritual? Notice they suck without milk?

I think chocolate chip cookies are just nostalgia. Other than that they're trash.

I feel this way about rice and beans too. I don't think anyone actually likes rice and beans. You eat them when they come with your meal or because there isn't anything else. But notice no one just makes some rice.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: What sort of joyless, miserable existence must you have to not like pie crust?  Do you also hate chocolate chip cookies?

Does anyone actually like chocolate chip cookies? Or do they like the ritual? Notice they suck without milk?

I think chocolate chip cookies are just nostalgia. Other than that they're trash.

I feel this way about rice and beans too. I don't think anyone actually likes rice and beans. You eat them when they come with your meal or because there isn't anything else. But notice no one just makes some rice.


Sure those weren't raisins you were eating? But yeah, rice and beans is just a carb-bomb side to fill you up.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Dangerous_sociopath: Bedstead Polisher: Dangerous_sociopath: Subtonic: Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.

[Fark user image 236x362]

[Fark user image 650x650]

I know it's a tired joke but: username checks out.

with all due respect, the crust is the worst part of a pumpkin pie...

but there are RULES!!

What sort of joyless, miserable existence must you have to not like pie crust?  Do you also hate chocolate chip cookies?


That's a mass-produced factory pie crust.  I guarantee that it sucks.  But, then again, pumpkin pie generally sucks.  The only one I've ever really liked was the one my ex's younger daughter made, where she accidentally doubled all the spices.
 
Jovimon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've lived most of my life in the same neighborhood where I grew up, one year the "matriarch" of the neighborhood went door to door urging everyone to put up white Christmas light. It was a sight, every house glowing white except mine with hundreds of multi-colored flashing lights! Now only one other neighbor decorates, yes I killed Christmas.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: What sort of joyless, miserable existence must you have to not like pie crust?  Do you also hate chocolate chip cookies?

Does anyone actually like chocolate chip cookies? Or do they like the ritual? Notice they suck without milk?

I think chocolate chip cookies are just nostalgia. Other than that they're trash.

I feel this way about rice and beans too. I don't think anyone actually likes rice and beans. You eat them when they come with your meal or because there isn't anything else. But notice no one just makes some rice.


Depends on what kind of chocolate chip cookies.  My homemade chocolate chip cookies are as big as your face and twice as tasty...

\and I like rice and beans, if it's done correctly
\\Cooks Illustrated had a killer Cuban rice and beans recipe several years ago
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: I May Be Crazy But...: Dangerous_sociopath: Bedstead Polisher: Dangerous_sociopath: Subtonic: Diogenes: It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Hey, at least he was committed to the solution ;-)

But seriously, it's so tempting.  Some of the displays around here trigger epileptic fits - and I don't have epilepsy!  Others look like the elves vomited a string of lights all over a tree.  Asymmetrical mixtures of color patterns and bulb sizes...

Dangerous season for those suffering from OCD.

[Fark user image 236x362]

[Fark user image 650x650]

I know it's a tired joke but: username checks out.

with all due respect, the crust is the worst part of a pumpkin pie...

but there are RULES!!

What sort of joyless, miserable existence must you have to not like pie crust?  Do you also hate chocolate chip cookies?

That's a mass-produced factory pie crust.  I guarantee that it sucks.  But, then again, pumpkin pie generally sucks.  The only one I've ever really liked was the one my ex's younger daughter made, where she accidentally doubled all the spices.


Double the spices, add 1 or 2 extra eggs and bake in a glass pan without crust. Pumpkin pie custard.

Use a disher to scoop and serve over vanilla ice cream.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: What sort of joyless, miserable existence must you have to not like pie crust?  Do you also hate chocolate chip cookies?

Does anyone actually like chocolate chip cookies? Or do they like the ritual? Notice they suck without milk?

I think chocolate chip cookies are just nostalgia. Other than that they're trash.

I feel this way about rice and beans too. I don't think anyone actually likes rice and beans. You eat them when they come with your meal or because there isn't anything else. But notice no one just makes some rice.


Some of the comments here make me shake my head in wonder.  Frijoles charros with orange rice (color not flavor) and salsa de jumiles  makes a superlative meal.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Solution:

Take the box of lights, plug in, toss in a ball on the ground, place sign saying 'S & V award winning holiday display', do it the day before Halloween and leave it there until January.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Technoblake: I grew up on the Haddon Township/Haddonfield border.  Haddonfield has always been a place where folks are nosy, snooty, and have little resistance to telling other people how they should behave.  When I was a teen, the town issued ordinances on what colors you could paint your house.  I'm glad someone is pushing back.


I'll bet we went to high school together.  The only thing that would have surprised me here is if the letter was delivered to someone NOT in Haddonfield.  The ordinance on house color was to keep it looking colonial along King's Highway (George Washington slept there) at the time when the fashion in, say, San Francisco, was to paint the houses all kinds of contrasting bright colors.  Personally I think that might have been kinda fun.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Technoblake: I grew up on the Haddon Township/Haddonfield border.  Haddonfield has always been a place where folks are nosy, snooty, and have little resistance to telling other people how they should behave.  When I was a teen, the town issued ordinances on what colors you could paint your house.  I'm glad someone is pushing back.


Went to high school in haddon twp...the difference between the two towns is striking
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

advex101: Let me guess, HOA.

Also:  S&V?

The only thing I can cipher out of that is Sand(y)Vag.  Seems appropriate


I was curious as well and I thought you were correct until I clicked through to the Courier Post article and saw the picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like they're just judgmental dicks.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report