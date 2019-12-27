 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medium)   52-year-old retired Navy SEAL gets accepted to Yale as the oldest freshman in his class, nervously anticipates being surrounded by crying liberal snowflakes everywhere he goes. The essay he wrote about his actual experience will warm your heart   (gen.medium.com) divider line
21
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

794 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 12:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am very good with this. Thank you for your service and good luck at Yale.

PS ... Your debate team sucks eggs!
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Good find, subby.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Great read - thanks Subby!
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Finally, the reverse Cletus safari.  Share with yer boomer pals.
 
LL316
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It got real dusty in here during the girl and her grandfather story.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If that guy was Edward Gallagher, he would have killed the kids and professors.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great story despite subby's impotent cry for help of a headline.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Professor David Quint. He is an amazing human in that he has dedicated his life to literature

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
prince of peas [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is hope.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cewley: Great read - thanks Subby!


I second this.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thousands of snowflakes make a snowball, a million make an avalanche.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Cewley: Great read - thanks Subby!

I second this.


Thirded.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the "Repeat" tag ditching class today?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LL316: It got real dusty in here during the girl and her grandfather story.


I got something in my eye when reading the Veteran's Day card they gave Jimmy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Thousands of snowflakes make a snowball, a million make an avalanche.


And Avalanche made Frontier Psychiatrist!

/cheerfully shoveling snow into the avalanche
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, but this is Fark. No room for respectful communication when a differing of opinions and life experience are encountered.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clerks Navy SEALS
Youtube _GXzknyVQ8I
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Finally, the reverse Cletus safari.  Share with yer boomer pals.


He is a Gen Xer.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I knew a few older students when I was in undergrad, and it was always "So you're old enough to be one of my parents.  Okay.  Whatever.  What do you think about [topic discussed in a 400-level class today that is used as a basis for a 10-page paper assignment due next week]?".  When there are 10,000 undergraduates and graduates interacting, age does not really matter.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report