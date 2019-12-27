 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Viddy well, little brother - the must-have fashion accessory for 2020 is the codpiece   (theguardian.com) divider line
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poseurs wear the codpiece. I've been sporting a penis gourd in meetings for years.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Always fashion-forward Larry Blackmon of Cameo agrees wholeheartedly.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would have thought it was intended to reduce augh!
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The most Dadaist timeline
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can we possibly get a few MORE pop-ups and creeping window blockers on that site? Christ.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 400x250]

Always fashion-forward Larry Blackmon of Cameo agrees wholeheartedly.


Real men only need a loincloth.

Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP, Diaperman
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No thanks, I'll stick with the waistcoat and pocket watch look.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And as per the models' shirt, pigs might fly too.
 
ryant123
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what happens when you trade Milk-Plus for soy milk.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No. No no no.

Just no.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would wear a cup when hitting the bars in college...

Many a avant-garde proposal went wildly bad, but protection was key to survival....

Of the nads at least!
 
Kryllith
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh, I've been wearing one for years, but typically only while fencing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Finally, the fashion trend I've been waiting for!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: I would wear a cup when hitting the bars in college...

Many a avant-garde proposal went wildly bad, but protection was key to survival....

Of the nads at least!


And thus, a farkie is born:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The future is now.

boldjoyfullife.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'Intended to induce awe awwwww': codpiece thrusts itself back into fashion

FTFT
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In the 70's, dudes just let it hang out..Now it's all about turtlelng up

/RIP penis pants dude..The designer died this year
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The future is now.

[boldjoyfullife.files.wordpress.com image 850x616]


Best Halloween costume I've ever done, right there. And the people who don't "get it" are the people you don't want to talk to, anyway.
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Finally, the fashion trend I've been waiting for!

[i.pinimg.com image 300x233]


Yes the black Russian, it will be good to dust mine off and wear it again.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


I don't think this is a look that most men will wish to emulate.
 
LewDux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There is my cod now?
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
W
 
