 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Apparently cyclists cursing while delivering Chinese food is enough of a problem in the UK that it was banned   (theguardian.com) divider line
53
    More: Weird, Antisocial personality disorder, Anti-Social Behaviour Order, Freedom of speech, Abuse, Greater Manchester, Homelessness, Human rights, Local government  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonton cycling
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-Cyclenazi thread ??
It truly is a Christmas Miracle
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]


Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?


Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.
 
gar1013
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Land of Hope and Glory.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Wonton cycling


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I cycle but obey traffic laws and eat meat and Chinese food regularly. What does that make me?
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gar1013: Land of Hope and Glory.


You have something against strippers?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I cycle but obey traffic laws and eat meat and Chinese food regularly. What does that make me?


A pathological liar.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I cycle but obey traffic laws and eat meat and Chinese food regularly. What does that make me?


worth 5 points
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.


The world has forgotten, people who are wrong about somethings, may actually be correct about other things.  It is possible to only be wrong half the time, or right twice a day like a broken clock.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I cycle but obey traffic laws and eat meat and Chinese food regularly. What does that make me?


Chinese?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: pastramithemosterotic: I cycle but obey traffic laws and eat meat and Chinese food regularly. What does that make me?

worth 5 points


I love how you always live up to your username.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Dangerous_sociopath: pastramithemosterotic: I cycle but obey traffic laws and eat meat and Chinese food regularly. What does that make me?

worth 5 points

I love how you always live up to your username.


Really? I hate gimmick accounts - they are the lamest people on Fark.
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.


I'm sure you can find comics by people who aren't neo-nazis to make your moronic point.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is hexing while delivering Cajun food still ok?
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I recall when Michigan used to fine people for swearing.  But then the choice came down to keep the law, or keep hockey.  We still have hockey.  If UK wants to keep fining people for swearing, they'll never have good hockey.
 
gar1013
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: gar1013: Land of Hope and Glory.

You have something against strippers?


I hate glitter.

Also, should have included this:

Land Of Hope & Glory - BBC Concert Orchestra & Ensemble (Proms in Hyde Park 2018)
Youtube WtY8BYP0mnc
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes.  I order Chicken Lo Mein no cussing and I got whatever this is and he called me 'a cat that sits on the roof and decries his mother'  I'm pretty sure that's an insult if not outright cussing.

Yeah.  there's that language again.  You know what?  I'm going to order from the curry place.

(dial) Yes.  I'm a black dog. I will hold like the harlot on to a silver piece.
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

The world has forgotten, people who are wrong about somethings, may actually be correct about other things.  It is possible to only be wrong half the time, or right twice a day like a broken clock.


Yes I'm sure Hitler was right about some things too but you don't say it unless you want to be (correctly) regarded as an asshole.
 
gar1013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

I'm sure you can find comics by people who aren't neo-nazis to make your moronic point.


Go find him a few dozen, and then return to post your results.

Should only take you a few hours. We'll see you then.
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

I'm sure you can find comics by people who aren't neo-nazis to make your moronic point.

Go find him a few dozen, and then return to post your results.

Should only take you a few hours. We'll see you then.


Why would I do that?  His opinion is bad and he's posting a bad take from a neo-nazi.  But I guess since this is apparently an anti-cyclist pile-on you guys are happy to stan for white supremacists because they agree with you on this dumb point.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Okay.  I get it.  "&^%*" is definitely cussing.  But what if they yell "*@#!%"?  Is that really cussing?  Beetle Bailey uses it all the time and he's in the funny papers.  Really?  "%^$#"!

/self reported
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

I'm sure you can find comics by people who aren't neo-nazis to make your moronic point.


Nice..
You know the other person has a weak ass argument when they resort to name calling so early.
How very Trumpian of you.

Let me guess.

"YoU sOuNd FaT !!¡¡" is next up then followed by "bbbbb but Bikes were here first"!!!!

I take pictures from google images, I dont bother looking for the back story of them or the author.
I think its relevant so I use it.

The best part of living in a place where half the year is winter, is half a year without Cyclenazis.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Councils are determined to protect their communities from behaviour that ruins their quality of life, harms business or means people are scared to visit public places," he said.
"Even if we have to swell our coffers to overflowing by fining the 99 percent - especially those well-off homeless."
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

I'm sure you can find comics by people who aren't neo-nazis to make your moronic point.

Nice..
You know the other person has a weak ass argument when they resort to name calling so early.
How very Trumpian of you.

Let me guess.

"YoU sOuNd FaT !!¡¡" is next up then followed by "bbbbb but Bikes were here first"!!!!

I take pictures from google images, I dont bother looking for the back story of them or the author.
I think its relevant so I use it.

The best part of living in a place where half the year is winter, is half a year without Cyclenazis.


You should probably not drive like an asshole if cyclists are a problem for you.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

I'm sure you can find comics by people who aren't neo-nazis to make your moronic point.

Nice..
You know the other person has a weak ass argument when they resort to name calling so early.
How very Trumpian of you.

Let me guess.

"YoU sOuNd FaT !!¡¡" is next up then followed by "bbbbb but Bikes were here first"!!!!

I take pictures from google images, I dont bother looking for the back story of them or the author.
I think its relevant so I use it.

The best part of living in a place where half the year is winter, is half a year without Cyclenazis.

You should probably not drive like an asshole if cyclists are a problem for you.


You should probably stay off Fark if you cant have a grown up conversation without calling  people who've obviously won the debate assholes.
Face it, you cyclenazis are the problem. You want everything and no responsibility for your actions.  I get it.
When you start to loose an argument your auto go to is "You Racist, you're as bad as Hitler" but you cant use that here so you resort to Asshole, Moron and what not.
Well..  Happy New Year to you fellow Farker, we disagree but no worries. I still like you as a person.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: lack of warmth: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

The world has forgotten, people who are wrong about somethings, may actually be correct about other things.  It is possible to only be wrong half the time, or right twice a day like a broken clock.

Yes I'm sure Hitler was right about some things too but you don't say it unless you want to be (correctly) regarded as an asshole.


saying 'hitler had some good ideas' usually works out well, right?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jso2897: TheSteelCricket: Dangerous_sociopath: pastramithemosterotic: I cycle but obey traffic laws and eat meat and Chinese food regularly. What does that make me?

worth 5 points

I love how you always live up to your username.

Really? I hate gimmick accounts - they are the lamest people on Fark.


It's not a gimmick, I'm easily one of the lamest people here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Anti-Cyclenazi thread ??
It truly is a Christmas Miracle
[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 425x284]
[Fark user image image 338x450]


We really need to just ban cars. People driving cars are most entitled pieces of trash the world has ever seen. Why is it so hard to not run over a bicyclist??????
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They banned which one?  (DNRTFA)

1> Cursing
2> Cycling
3> Chinese Food
4> Cursing while Cycling
5> Cursing while carrying Chinese Food
6> Cycling while carrying Chinese Food
7> Cursing while Cycling while carrying Chinese Food.
8> Getting upset at people doing one of the above.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

The world has forgotten, people who are wrong about somethings, may actually be correct about other things.  It is possible to only be wrong half the time, or right twice a day like a broken clock.


AKA we sure did learn about a lot about medicine via Nazi medicine doctor murdering f&&ks!!!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: lack of warmth: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

The world has forgotten, people who are wrong about somethings, may actually be correct about other things.  It is possible to only be wrong half the time, or right twice a day like a broken clock.

Yes I'm sure Hitler was right about some things too but you don't say it unless you want to be (correctly) regarded as an asshole.


He liked dogs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

I'm sure you can find comics by people who aren't neo-nazis to make your moronic point.


Not if all he reads is Neo-Nazi stuff and fork
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: gar1013: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

I'm sure you can find comics by people who aren't neo-nazis to make your moronic point.

Go find him a few dozen, and then return to post your results.

Should only take you a few hours. We'll see you then.

Why would I do that?  His opinion is bad and he's posting a bad take from a neo-nazi.  But I guess since this is apparently an anti-cyclist pile-on you guys are happy to stan for white supremacists because they agree with you on this dumb point.


Cyclists tend to obnoxiously impede the flow of traffic.

Cycling is also primarily a leisure time activity enjoyed by people of privilege who can afford to spend thousands of dollars on a bicycle.

Finally, they have horribly thin skin when you criticize them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.


Who is the author of that cartoon?
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Wonton cycling


Made me lol quite hard.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: lack of warmth: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

The world has forgotten, people who are wrong about somethings, may actually be correct about other things.  It is possible to only be wrong half the time, or right twice a day like a broken clock.

Yes I'm sure Hitler was right about some things too but you don't say it unless you want to be (correctly) regarded as an asshole.


As far as I can tell the only thing he did wrong was kill too many people and try to go into Russian.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: CanuckInCA: gar1013: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

I'm sure you can find comics by people who aren't neo-nazis to make your moronic point.

Go find him a few dozen, and then return to post your results.

Should only take you a few hours. We'll see you then.

Why would I do that?  His opinion is bad and he's posting a bad take from a neo-nazi.  But I guess since this is apparently an anti-cyclist pile-on you guys are happy to stan for white supremacists because they agree with you on this dumb point.

Cyclists tend to obnoxiously impede the flow of traffic.

Cycling is also primarily a leisure time activity enjoyed by people of privilege who can afford to spend thousands of dollars on a bicycle.

Finally, they have horribly thin skin when you criticize them.


That's the farking truth....too many of them seem to get off by slowing down cars.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Is hexing while delivering Cajun food still ok?


If you deliverin' boudin made by a big momma down de bayou way, you welcome to hex all day long long.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I take pictures from google images, I dont bother looking for the back story of them or the author.
I think its relevant so I use it.


At a minimum that is not wise,
worst case scenario that's going to get you some real hot water at some point in the future.
But hey you're an adult do whatever moronic crap you want to do
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I cycle but obey traffic laws and eat meat and Chinese food regularly. What does that make me?


Calvin's Dad
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lack of warmth: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

The world has forgotten, people who are wrong about somethings, may actually be correct about other things.  It is possible to only be wrong half the time, or right twice a day like a broken clock.

AKA we sure did learn about a lot about medicine via Nazi medicine doctor murdering f&&ks!!!!


Unfortunately everything we know about treating hypothermia came from horrific experimentation on prisoners at Dachau.

Avoid getting hypothermia, but if you get it and are treated, take a moment to remember how they suffered.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: Cyclists tend to obnoxiously impede the flow of traffic


1. Cyclists should obey the laws and drive their bike like a bike is a car.
2. It is not impossible to avoid running over cyclist and pedestrians.
Those two things said.
Flow of traffic is the most entitled thing ever.
 
gar1013
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: gar1013: CanuckInCA: gar1013: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: CanuckInCA: TotallyRealNotFake: [some stonetoss bullshiat]

Calling cyclists nazis by posting a comic by a neo-nazi?

Ya, we've been down this road before on Fark and it came down to no matter how you want to play it.

The meaning of the cartoon is still true no matter what the personal views of other topics.

I'm sure you can find comics by people who aren't neo-nazis to make your moronic point.

Go find him a few dozen, and then return to post your results.

Should only take you a few hours. We'll see you then.

Why would I do that?  His opinion is bad and he's posting a bad take from a neo-nazi.  But I guess since this is apparently an anti-cyclist pile-on you guys are happy to stan for white supremacists because they agree with you on this dumb point.

Cyclists tend to obnoxiously impede the flow of traffic.

Cycling is also primarily a leisure time activity enjoyed by people of privilege who can afford to spend thousands of dollars on a bicycle.

Finally, they have horribly thin skin when you criticize them.

That's the farking truth....too many of them seem to get off by slowing down cars.


They're the two wheeled equivalent of drivers from many parts of the Midwest.

In contrast, the most polite drivers I've seen in terms of moving over were in Texas.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"...and top up stretched finances..."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gar1013: Cyclists tend to obnoxiously impede the flow of traffic

1. Cyclists should obey the laws and drive their bike like a bike is a car.
2. It is not impossible to avoid running over cyclist and pedestrians.
Those two things said.
Flow of traffic is the most entitled thing ever.


How is the clown of traffic "entitled"?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That's the farking truth....too many of them seem to get off by slowing down cars.


LOL. Bicyclie by the nature of how they're propelled are slower than cars it's not an agenda buddy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: waxbeans: gar1013: Cyclists tend to obnoxiously impede the flow of traffic

1. Cyclists should obey the laws and drive their bike like a bike is a car.
2. It is not impossible to avoid running over cyclist and pedestrians.
Those two things said.
Flow of traffic is the most entitled thing ever.

How is the clown of traffic "entitled"?


Whoops...flow of traffic.

That was an amusing autocorrect.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report