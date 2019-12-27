 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   A look at the moment that placenta eating went mainstream. Whatever. I'd moved on to more obscure organs a long time ago   (npr.org) divider line
12
    More: Strange, Childbirth, Placenta, Traditional Chinese medicine, own placenta placentophagy, placenta service providers, Li Shizhen's Compendium, Brooke Brumfield, placenta pills  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 9:50 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How offal
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Take this: Brumfield enlisted her doula who, for a fee...........$$$$$$$$$$$.........,

the Internet is increasingly crowded with placenta service providers - preparers of pills, smoothies and salves to support new mothers in the slog to recovery..$$$$$$$$$$$$$$............

The rise of encapsulation technology, developed for the food industry and picked up by placenta service providers in the early aughts, put an end to visceral experiences like Field's. No longer must women process their own placenta or subject themselves to its purported offal-like flavor. Tidy, pre-portioned placenta pills resembling vitamins can be prepared by anyone with access to a dehydrator, basic supplies and online training videos.............$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

Yet placental encapsulation services - which remain unregulated in the U.S. - have found a receptive audience of American consumers. (The food safety agency of the European Union declared the placenta a "novel food" in 2015, effectively shuttering the encapsulation business on the continent.) $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

And you get this monster:

"In some ways, placenta consumption is motivated by a desire to perform 'good' mothering," wrote scholars from Denmark and the United States in a paper on the emergence of "the placenta economy." It reflects "the idea of maternity as a neoliberal project, in which new mothers are responsible for their own individual well-being as well as that of their babies."

This is how you get anti-vaxxers. And people who eat placentas. And Mommy blogs. And soccer mom community organizers. And people who make you drive 5 in front of schools, because 15-year olds can't be trusted to cross streets. And kids who have to be driven to school every day even when they live 4 blocks away.

Because if you can't BE important, you can still buy all the costumes.

/Nobody understands anything I said
//I know, you have me on ignore
///don't sweat it, princess. Have another Super Mommy Blogger Energy Drink, developed especially for Moms Who Care!

////!!!!
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ewwwwwww!
Nuff said!!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All I have to say is when a cat I had pumped out some kittens my buddy and I fled the apartment, gagging, when she latched onto the placenta and started gobbling it down.

Just about nothing nauseates me but that did then and does now, some 30 years later.

/hork
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do you use the Placenta helper or just make cold placenta sandwiches with the leftovers?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doctors stopped listening because your spewing BS.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been using placentas when making my Shake n' Bake chicken for years. I had no idea I could have ate the "bag" too. Grandma forgot to teach me that clever little life-hack.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can vegans eat placenta? Sure, it's an animal derived product but harvesting it does not harm the person and unlike farm animals, people can consent to giving it away.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It never went mainstream.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I fixed the article's headline:

Opinion: Placenta-Eating Went Mainstream When Many Doctors Stopped Listening because people are fu*king stupid and believe anecdotal stories over real evidence.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report