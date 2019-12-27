 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat. How's your Boxing Day going?"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"one of the first things we do, is we kill all the lawyers".
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2004, the ancient sport was outlawed after a long and occasionally violent campaign led to clashes in the countryside between hunters and saboteurs.

Laughter OL..."sport"
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BATTER UP!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox Whackin Day used to be Irish Whacking Day.

thejoycamp.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Flexecutioner: Fox Whackin Day used to be Irish Whacking Day.

[thejoycamp.com image 850x618]


"Weird Al" Yankovic - Weasel Stomping Day
Youtube k76IGLi6jWI
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is why the british should have more guns
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they outrages because he killed a fox or because he didn't use a proper cricket bat?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trollface.jpg
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Why would a fox have a baseball bat?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: See, this is why the british should have more guns


My first thought was "410 shotgun" which is the standby vermin gun out here in the semi-sticks.  Next thought was "Wait, this is England".  Next, next thought was "...and in London city, can't be firing off guns there."

Next to lastly I thought, "WTF is this dude doing raising chickens in London?  You can do that?"

/Finally wandered off confused.
 
gar1013
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I liked the part where any citizen can file a private prosecution if they believe a crime has been committed.

Introduce that here, and eventually you'll start hearing about Karen's posse.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Why would a fox have a baseball bat?


big big peaches made me wonder why would a London politico have a baseball bat?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's in trouble because he didn't let the fox massacre his chickens.

/He presented the situation poorly.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: He's in trouble because he didn't let the fox massacre his chickens.

/He presented the situation poorly.


-1

Not sardonic enough.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That being London, I sort of just assumed he'd stabbed it to death.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/  or possibly both.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe he thought the fox was Irish.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Why would a fox have a baseball bat?

big big peaches made me wonder why would a London politico have a baseball bat?


I am sure some how Post Malone is responsible.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok, look, you don't have guns, you legally cannot poison them (per the article), foxes are a nuisance for farmers with chickens (which the offender in the article has), what further options does he have? Presumably he didn't "toy" with it before he dispatched it. One or two quick hits is about as humane as is possible under the current restrictions.

He was a little glib about it in his tweet, but farmers kill predators all the time. They don't necessarily enjoy it, but it doesn't really register as sad to them.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm auditioning for a gig as headline writer for the Sun:


Heroic Lawyer Beats Small Dog to Death with Foreign Sporting Equipment
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, certainly better than the fox
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He had to do it, that furrie was going to keep farking that chicken
 
Nullav
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: He's in trouble because he didn't let the fox massacre his chickens.

/He presented the situation poorly.


Yeah, this seems like a bunch of excess concern because the predator in this story happens to be adorable. Also probably an overly-dramatic tweet about giving a fox a whack upside the head.

/Chickens in an urban environment though? Is he well?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nullav: /Chickens in an urban environment though? Is he well?


He's probably a smug, entitled asshole who doesn't care about the noise or stench he inflicts on his neighbors.  And he's a lawyer, but I repeat myself.
 
gar1013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nullav: sardonicobserver: He's in trouble because he didn't let the fox massacre his chickens.

/He presented the situation poorly.

Yeah, this seems like a bunch of excess concern because the predator in this story happens to be adorable. Also probably an overly-dramatic tweet about giving a fox a whack upside the head.

/Chickens in an urban environment though? Is he well?


This.

If an animal is cute, people cheer for it and ignore the fact that animals are often assholes.

Whenever nature documentaries try to get you to cheer for an apex predator, it drives me up the wall.  A predator's life depends on another animal's death. It's not a "yay!!!!" circumstance. It's just a part of the natural order.
 
gar1013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Nullav: /Chickens in an urban environment though? Is he well?

He's probably a smug, entitled asshole who doesn't care about the noise or stench he inflicts on his neighbors.  And he's a lawyer, but I repeat myself.


I missed the part of the article where anyone voiced an issue with him raising chickens.

Go be concerned somewhere else. Preferably where you don't consume chickens or chicken byproducts.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: Go be concerned somewhere else. Preferably where you don't consume chickens or chicken byproducts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: "one of the first things we do, is we kill all the lawyers".


To hell with that. Kill all the British and theire bats

/"In for a penny..."
///Ahhh. Kill the lawyers, too
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Report