(The Day)   Most people who are driving drunk try their best to conceal their activities until they reach their destination. Then there's this guy
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said the East Lyme Fire Marshal's Office took the fireworks and turned them over to the state police Bomb Squad for destruction.
at least they were nice enough to remove the fireworks from the car first
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niantic man? Does he have any Pokemans?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said the East Lyme Fire Marshal's Office took the fireworks and turned them over to the state police Bomb Squad for destruction.

This translates to 'the cops have a picnic every year where they light off confiscated fireworks'.  thats how they roll in my town.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Niantic man? Does he have any Pokemans?


would you prefer it if he was from mianus?
 
fredbox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline spoken like someone who's never been an early 20s male before.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"170 fireworks"
He probably just had a pack of firecrackers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it 170 of these?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Arkanaut: Niantic man? Does he have any Pokemans?

would you prefer it if he was from mianus?


Nothing good ever came from Mianus.
 
phedex
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: "170 fireworks"
He probably just had a pack of firecrackers.

[Fark user image 422x750]


I'm hunting for a shirt with that logo on it.  Always loved it.
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was expecting something more like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oops.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Dead for Tax Reasons: Arkanaut: Niantic man? Does he have any Pokemans?

would you prefer it if he was from mianus?

Nothing good ever came from Mianus.


Fark user imageView Full Size


or into mianus
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Police said the East Lyme Fire Marshal's Office took the fireworks and turned them over to the state police Bomb Squad for destruction.
at least they were nice enough to remove the fireworks from the car first


That's a god point! Destroying the vehicles would certainly reduce repeat DUIs. Crushing them, setting them ablaze with fireworks displays, I once saw a popular booth at a fair where big men would pay to beat a car with a sledgehammer...  Bring the families out to watch, have the kids use their imaginations and take part.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phedex: Wine Sipping Elitist: "170 fireworks"
He probably just had a pack of firecrackers.

[Fark user image 422x750]

I'm hunting for a shirt with that logo on it.  Always loved it.


Google is your friend
 
