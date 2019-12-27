 Skip to content
(USA Today)   In their effort to better the world after stupid Boomers ruined it, Gen Z has invented living with roommates   (usatoday.com) divider line
17
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size




No one told them life was gonna be this way.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Next there will be a new tech disruption/ app with a billion $ valuation where people connect when trying to find a place to live.

They'll call it The Classified App
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You dolt.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OK, you legaly changed your last name to X?

Sorry, you lost any anything I had for you.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: No one told them life was gonna be this way.


CLAPCLAPCLAPCLAP
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Next there will be a new tech disruption/ app with a billion $ valuation where people connect when trying to find a place to live.

They'll call it The Classified App


You could even put jobs in there and make it the next all-in-one web portal.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Roommates are awful. From the random dorm room draw to moving in with your best buddy thinking it would be awesome, they always become the bane of your existence. If you're not farking them, you shouldn't be living with them unless you're one of those unfortunate 'poors' by maid tells me about while she polishes the silver.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and it really didn't fit my vibe,"

Well living on a yahat in the gulf is more my "vibe" but here we are having to do things we may not want to like a real adult.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Those who do not learn history are doomed to sub-lease it."
           - Bella Hadid
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Next year:

After killing weddings, millenials discover poly living to pay the bills and provide emotional support for chosen families. State "For those who want it, the sex is nice too".
 
blodyholy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
JFC.

/as I type this from my friends sofa.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's the Apple generation. Take something old, give it a new name and claim it's an innovation.

Co-living = roommates
Co-eating = restaurants
Co working = an office
Co-traveling = car pooling or taking the train
Co-recreating = hanging out with friends
etc...
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't you mean "killing the real estate industry"? Or is it only the millennials who can kill?

Anyway, ha ha grotesque cost of living! That means I can charge roommates a combined total that takes care of the entire house payment! It -almost- makes the goddamn ludicrous cost of housing in CO a worthwhile investment.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA:"We intentionally took away all of the friction points of living together," Tandle said. Tasks like cleaning the toilet, cleaning the shower and floors are done by maids so people don't have to fight over who doesn't clean up after themselves.  For members who aren't in the mood to talk or engage with roommates, they use the word "dip" to let others in the space know."

A maid?  Sweet.  It's more like living in an extended stay hotel than as roommates.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like a bunch of smug entitled assholes.
 
