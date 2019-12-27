 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Hallmark recalls candles due to risk of fire. You don't say?   (fox43.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, content, region  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candles cause fire? Who knew?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Glass can break? Who knew?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who knew? Whew knew?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
what next? Wiki torches?
hmm...
OTOH self correcting problem
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This just in... water is wet.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apparently, a lot of you folks live in a world where it is normal for candles to spontaneously explode and set your house on fire.

Seems exciting.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was a Hallmark moment
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Candles can lead to romantic evenings and some of those lead to lesbians and gays getting it on. Of course Halmark had to stop all that.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's what you get for siding with fundie 'million moms' instead of the rest of the world.  Nothing of value was lost.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: That's what you get for siding with fundie 'million moms' instead of the rest of the world.  Nothing of value was lost.


Nothing like turning a candle recall thread into another politcal shiat flinging thread.  Yes, Norman's Hallmark controls programming on the Hallmark channel.  And the Hallmark Channel purchases candles for Norman's Hallmark in New Jersey.  You totally have how this works figured out.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: BumpInTheNight: That's what you get for siding with fundie 'million moms' instead of the rest of the world.  Nothing of value was lost.

Nothing like turning a candle recall thread into another politcal shiat flinging thread.  Yes, Norman's Hallmark controls programming on the Hallmark channel.  And the Hallmark Channel purchases candles for Norman's Hallmark in New Jersey.  You totally have how this works figured out.


If only there was something the Hallmark brand could have not done to prevent this negative attention.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you can't trust ACME, who can you trust?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have they blamed lesbians yet?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Jeebus Saves: BumpInTheNight: That's what you get for siding with fundie 'million moms' instead of the rest of the world.  Nothing of value was lost.

Nothing like turning a candle recall thread into another politcal shiat flinging thread.  Yes, Norman's Hallmark controls programming on the Hallmark channel.  And the Hallmark Channel purchases candles for Norman's Hallmark in New Jersey.  You totally have how this works figured out.

If only there was something the Hallmark brand could have not done to prevent this negative attention.


What exactly could Norman's Hallmark in New Jersey done to prevent triggering morons?  You get that Norman's Hallmark in New Jersey has nothing to do with the Hallmark channel, right?  And Norman is just a small business owner trying to make a living, right?  Why the hell are you bringing up the Hallmark Channel in a thread about a small business owner recalling candles?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Sorry Your House Burned Down"
[opens card]
"By opening this card, you absolve Hallmark Cooperation of all liability."
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What exactly could Norman's Hallmark in New Jersey done to prevent triggering morons? You get that Norman's Hallmark in New Jersey has nothing to do with the Hallmark channel, right? And Norman is just a small business owner trying to make a living, right? Why the hell are you bringing up the Hallmark Channel in a thread about a small business owner recalling candles?


They are both Hallmark, the recall even goes back to the hallmark.com website, ie they are the same brand.  They are the same, their fates are intertwined.  Hallmark the brand has chosen to diss lesbians.  If some stories have chosen to hitch to the Hallmark brand well they get to enjoy that ride's ups... and downs.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I decided candles were too much of a fire risk to burn anywhere except the bathroom counter clear of anything flammable (especially with a curious cat roaming around).

I noticed just how much soot some of them can put off when I saw how dirty the mirror got.  Then the glass in one of them shattered (although I don't remember if it was a Hallmark).  What a mess. I don't think much wax went down the drain.
 
