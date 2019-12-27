 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Toy magic wands recalled over choking hazards, possibly injure people who were brave enough to...you know   (fox43.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paige, No!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Million to one shot doc, I swear
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well I nicknamed my b-hole Hairy Plopper, so I thought it needed a wand...
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've seen that magician.

"Analcadabra! The wand has disappeared."
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...then they pull a rabbit outta the ass
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No doubt about it, Rocky.  I gotta get a new wand.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So some toy magic wand will make the 2020 list of what docs found in orifices, big deal.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
this is why all the "good toys" need to use C or  D cells...
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We need some "Brain Bleach" in here NOW!
 
Luse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Avada Kedavra!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: ...then they pull a rabbit outta the ass


But Bullwinkle, that trick never works!
 
ALFER69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: BlazeTrailer: ...then they pull a rabbit outta the ass

But Bullwinkle, that trick never works!


This time for sure!
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WTP 2: this is why all the "good toys" need to use C or  D cells...


Fark user imageView Full Size

What about several of these wired up in a series circuit?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
willabr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who buys there kids this shiat anyway?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image image 233x170]


Came here to post "What what?", glad to see the topic was covered.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

