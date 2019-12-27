 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Next-gen sex toys can hurt you. And that's a good thing, apparently (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
27
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a weird looking device you got there, neighbor.

                  Isn't it, though? I got it through a mail order company I deal with.

What's it do?

                  Beats me.

You bought it and you don't even know what it does?

                You aren't really listening, are you?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the safe word recognition is better than Google or Apple or Amazon.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spooky Song - SNL
Youtube UT1FmeEbJgA
I dunno, seems like a risky venture.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaping straight for the teledildonics? Why not use a flogger, boy?
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point? For me that type of play enables connection. Long distance relationships suck enough.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Leaping straight for the teledildonics? Why not use a flogger, boy?


What's wrong with a kiss?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So here is a question: is it prostitution if someone uses this device on you?

Imagine a person is controlling this device in combination with a webcam.

Now imagine the person is present with you.

Now imagine the device isn't teledildonic, but a manual device and she isn't actually touching you, just the device.

I guess what I'm saying is I don't know where prostitution starts and stops. It seems rather arbitrary.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in design actually thought:
This cawk ring is way too constrictive to accommodate my girthiness. We must make it better, safer, hypoallergenic.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TNG edit 3 - Guilty Pleasures
Youtube X51wWBoB-KE

Next Generation sex toys are weird, and have too many wires and armor plates for my tastes.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Leaping straight for the teledildonics? Why not use a flogger, boy?


Good idea.

laughingsquid.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: So here is a question: is it prostitution if someone uses this device on you?

Imagine a person is controlling this device in combination with a webcam.

Now imagine the person is present with you.

Now imagine the device isn't teledildonic, but a manual device and she isn't actually touching you, just the device.

I guess what I'm saying is I don't know where prostitution starts and stops. It seems rather arbitrary.


If I kill you in Call of Duty, I don't get charged with murder. Does that clarify it for you? I guess if you are a prudish religious zealot, things might be a bit hard for you to understand, but legislating morality was never a difficulty these types have. Hell, if stripping  isn't prostitution, then this is even farther than that.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Smackledorfer: So here is a question: is it prostitution if someone uses this device on you?

Imagine a person is controlling this device in combination with a webcam.

Now imagine the person is present with you.

Now imagine the device isn't teledildonic, but a manual device and she isn't actually touching you, just the device.

I guess what I'm saying is I don't know where prostitution starts and stops. It seems rather arbitrary.

If I kill you in Call of Duty, I don't get charged with murder. Does that clarify it for you? I guess if you are a prudish religious zealot, things might be a bit hard for you to understand, but legislating morality was never a difficulty these types have. Hell, if stripping  isn't prostitution, then this is even farther than that.


I'm not a prudish zealot.

And your analogy sucks. If you killed me in call if duty and a device I was attached to ended my life, that would be analogous to a person pressing buttons over the internet to physically stimulate genitalia.

The point is this: does it matter if the person with the remote control is present or not, and why does it matter if the control is remote or connected?

None of those are really fundamentally different to me.

/Has no problem with legalization of prostitution, provided it is paired with heavy decriminalization of those who operate outside the legal frame work as well. Otherwise the legal framework hurts the most vulnerable people in the business.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until a trip to the ER is required.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
if you want a better anology to complain about theres about a million camwhores out there using those bluetooth linked sex toys that buzz them when viewers donate more money.  if you want something to compare to remote prostitution that's probably going to be your best bet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: So here is a question: is it prostitution if someone uses this device on you?

Imagine a person is controlling this device in combination with a webcam.

Now imagine the person is present with you.

Now imagine the device isn't teledildonic, but a manual device and she isn't actually touching you, just the device.

I guess what I'm saying is I don't know where prostitution starts and stops. It seems rather arbitrary.


It's going to 2020 and prostitution is still illegal. Sad.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oopsboom: if you want a better anology to complain about theres about a million camwhores out there using those bluetooth linked sex toys that buzz them when viewers donate more money.  if you want something to compare to remote prostitution that's probably going to be your best bet.


Me, "Imagine a person is controlling this device in combination with a webcam."

I feel like I made that very point already.

Saying these things aren't essentially prostitution for all intents and purposes is as silly as claiming it doesn't count if the dildo is on the end of a broomstick, the operator is standing in a different room, and a thick pair of gloves are worn.

If the equipment is operated by another human being, it's prostitution, is my point.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: AppleOptionEsc: Smackledorfer: So here is a question: is it prostitution if someone uses this device on you?

Imagine a person is controlling this device in combination with a webcam.

Now imagine the person is present with you.

Now imagine the device isn't teledildonic, but a manual device and she isn't actually touching you, just the device.

I guess what I'm saying is I don't know where prostitution starts and stops. It seems rather arbitrary.

If I kill you in Call of Duty, I don't get charged with murder. Does that clarify it for you? I guess if you are a prudish religious zealot, things might be a bit hard for you to understand, but legislating morality was never a difficulty these types have. Hell, if stripping  isn't prostitution, then this is even farther than that.

I'm not a prudish zealot.

And your analogy sucks. If you killed me in call if duty and a device I was attached to ended my life, that would be analogous to a person pressing buttons over the internet to physically stimulate genitalia.

The point is this: does it matter if the person with the remote control is present or not, and why does it matter if the control is remote or connected?

None of those are really fundamentally different to me.

/Has no problem with legalization of prostitution, provided it is paired with heavy decriminalization of those who operate outside the legal frame work as well. Otherwise the legal framework hurts the most vulnerable people in the business.


Strippers and lapdances already exist without falling afoul of the prostitution line (though maybe some states don't agree 100% on the boundary). Those are more appropriate corollaries when direct physical contact is not happening. The buyer is just firing up his sexbot as per a usual Saturday night, except this time it isn't using a preprogrammed sequence or saying "Alexa, harder" and now there's a player 2 involved.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: oopsboom: if you want a better anology to complain about theres about a million camwhores out there using those bluetooth linked sex toys that buzz them when viewers donate more money.  if you want something to compare to remote prostitution that's probably going to be your best bet.

Me, "Imagine a person is controlling this device in combination with a webcam."

I feel like I made that very point already.

Saying these things aren't essentially prostitution for all intents and purposes is as silly as claiming it doesn't count if the dildo is on the end of a broomstick, the operator is standing in a different room, and a thick pair of gloves are worn.

If the equipment is operated by another human being, it's prostitution, is my point.


except that, as noted, there are already tons and tons of people doing that.  and clearly its been legally tested and decided that its not prostitution.

the only difference between that and your case would be that instead of an unknown multiple number of anonymous watchers its one single known watcher.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: Smackledorfer: AppleOptionEsc: Smackledorfer: So here is a question: is it prostitution if someone uses this device on you?

Imagine a person is controlling this device in combination with a webcam.

Now imagine the person is present with you.

Now imagine the device isn't teledildonic, but a manual device and she isn't actually touching you, just the device.

I guess what I'm saying is I don't know where prostitution starts and stops. It seems rather arbitrary.

If I kill you in Call of Duty, I don't get charged with murder. Does that clarify it for you? I guess if you are a prudish religious zealot, things might be a bit hard for you to understand, but legislating morality was never a difficulty these types have. Hell, if stripping  isn't prostitution, then this is even farther than that.

I'm not a prudish zealot.

And your analogy sucks. If you killed me in call if duty and a device I was attached to ended my life, that would be analogous to a person pressing buttons over the internet to physically stimulate genitalia.

The point is this: does it matter if the person with the remote control is present or not, and why does it matter if the control is remote or connected?

None of those are really fundamentally different to me.

/Has no problem with legalization of prostitution, provided it is paired with heavy decriminalization of those who operate outside the legal frame work as well. Otherwise the legal framework hurts the most vulnerable people in the business.

Strippers and lapdances already exist without falling afoul of the prostitution line (though maybe some states don't agree 100% on the boundary). Those are more appropriate corollaries when direct physical contact is not happening. The buyer is just firing up his sexbot as per a usual Saturday night, except this time it isn't using a preprogrammed sequence or saying "Alexa, harder" and now there's a player 2 involved.


On side note, if side chicks aren't hooking then nothing is hooking if as me.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: now there's a player 2 involved.


competitive sexbot games.
worldwide leaderboards.
esports tournaments.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: AppleOptionEsc: Smackledorfer: So here is a question: is it prostitution if someone uses this device on you?

Imagine a person is controlling this device in combination with a webcam.

Now imagine the person is present with you.

Now imagine the device isn't teledildonic, but a manual device and she isn't actually touching you, just the device.

I guess what I'm saying is I don't know where prostitution starts and stops. It seems rather arbitrary.

If I kill you in Call of Duty, I don't get charged with murder. Does that clarify it for you? I guess if you are a prudish religious zealot, things might be a bit hard for you to understand, but legislating morality was never a difficulty these types have. Hell, if stripping  isn't prostitution, then this is even farther than that.

I'm not a prudish zealot.

And your analogy sucks. If you killed me in call if duty and a device I was attached to ended my life, that would be analogous to a person pressing buttons over the internet to physically stimulate genitalia.

The point is this: does it matter if the person with the remote control is present or not, and why does it matter if the control is remote or connected?

None of those are really fundamentally different to me.

/Has no problem with legalization of prostitution, provided it is paired with heavy decriminalization of those who operate outside the legal frame work as well. Otherwise the legal framework hurts the most vulnerable people in the business.


Well, game consoles have haptic feedback. Unless you play on a standard PC, all consoles are vibrators. If I paid you to kill me in a game for 15 minutes, that isn't prostitution.

Otherwise you actually are trying to argue assisted suicide. Which is illegal in places. So that area is already covered, arguments for and against.

Otherwise, if you argued in favor of sex toys being prostitution, haptic feedback is assault, since I am being hit by the console from whomever is doing whatever to me.

It really is a morality question, not a logical legal question you are asking. Whether or not you are for or against this "issue".
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: Strippers and lapdances already exist without falling afoul of the prostitution line (though maybe some states don't agree 100% on the boundary). Those are more appropriate corollaries when direct physical contact is not happening. The buyer is just firing up his sexbot as per a usual Saturday night, except this time it isn't using a preprogrammed sequence or saying "Alexa, harder" and now there's a player 2 involved.


I disagree. If the stripper never touches the person it is, imo, further from prostitution than if the stripper is remotely controlling a toy and not physically present.

I think the fundamentals of prostitution are:
1. One party is paying the other.
2. The second party is physically manipulating the first, generally to orgasm but I imagine there are some exceptions to that rule (ie, a blowjob where she stopped just before and you self-finished would still be prostitution)


Strippers, phone sex lines, etc lack that physical manipulating and thus clearly aren't prostitution. But you add in the remote controlled toy...

So let's go a little more scifi: the person being paid logs her brain into a robot and mentally controls it to fark you for money. I'd call that prostitution. But if it isn't, then neither should a dildo or Fleshlight so long as gloves are used.

I guess I'm saying all this tech is just high level glove wearing, imo.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Great Outdoors - Spin Cycle
Youtube qHPu8eK388E
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Smackledorfer: AppleOptionEsc: Smackledorfer: So here is a question: is it prostitution if someone uses this device on you?

Imagine a person is controlling this device in combination with a webcam.

Now imagine the person is present with you.

Now imagine the device isn't teledildonic, but a manual device and she isn't actually touching you, just the device.

I guess what I'm saying is I don't know where prostitution starts and stops. It seems rather arbitrary.

If I kill you in Call of Duty, I don't get charged with murder. Does that clarify it for you? I guess if you are a prudish religious zealot, things might be a bit hard for you to understand, but legislating morality was never a difficulty these types have. Hell, if stripping  isn't prostitution, then this is even farther than that.

I'm not a prudish zealot.

And your analogy sucks. If you killed me in call if duty and a device I was attached to ended my life, that would be analogous to a person pressing buttons over the internet to physically stimulate genitalia.

The point is this: does it matter if the person with the remote control is present or not, and why does it matter if the control is remote or connected?

None of those are really fundamentally different to me.

/Has no problem with legalization of prostitution, provided it is paired with heavy decriminalization of those who operate outside the legal frame work as well. Otherwise the legal framework hurts the most vulnerable people in the business.

Well, game consoles have haptic feedback. Unless you play on a standard PC, all consoles are vibrators. If I paid you to kill me in a game for 15 minutes, that isn't prostitution.

Otherwise you actually are trying to argue assisted suicide. Which is illegal in places. So that area is already covered, arguments for and against.

Otherwise, if you argued in favor of sex toys being prostitution, haptic feedback is assault, since I am being hit by the console from whomever is doing whatever to me.

It really is a morality question, not a logical legal question you are asking. Whether or not you are for or against this "issue".


I agree. But, I could see the law swing that way. We outlawed certain types of anime.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: The Brown Word: Strippers and lapdances already exist without falling afoul of the prostitution line (though maybe some states don't agree 100% on the boundary). Those are more appropriate corollaries when direct physical contact is not happening. The buyer is just firing up his sexbot as per a usual Saturday night, except this time it isn't using a preprogrammed sequence or saying "Alexa, harder" and now there's a player 2 involved.

I disagree. If the stripper never touches the person it is, imo, further from prostitution than if the stripper is remotely controlling a toy and not physically present.

I think the fundamentals of prostitution are:
1. One party is paying the other.
2. The second party is physically manipulating the first, generally to orgasm but I imagine there are some exceptions to that rule (ie, a blowjob where she stopped just before and you self-finished would still be prostitution)


Strippers, phone sex lines, etc lack that physical manipulating and thus clearly aren't prostitution. But you add in the remote controlled toy...

So let's go a little more scifi: the person being paid logs her brain into a robot and mentally controls it to fark you for money. I'd call that prostitution. But if it isn't, then neither should a dildo or Fleshlight so long as gloves are used.

I guess I'm saying all this tech is just high level glove wearing, imo.


I can see that. Hopefully never happens. And I hope sex work gets legal.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Otherwise, if you argued in favor of sex toys being prostitution, haptic feedback is assault, since I am being hit by the console from whomever is doing whatever to me.


Haptic feedback isn't assault because there is implied consent. It is no more assault than being pinned by a wrestler or punched by a boxer is assault.

I can't believe you needed that important difference explained to you. Or why the lack of physical death from an fps kill wouldn't count as murder.

You are amazingly bad at comparing things. :)

If contact sports were illegal, then contact sports in a virtual environment where the recipient was hit by a machine when hit virtually should also be illegal (assuming the laws are consistent).

Here is what I think: people who are against prostitution are primarily using their guts and their heart of hearts instead of their brains, and that is why there is inconsistency in application and definition of what is and is not prostitution.
 
