 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Ahhh, it's that time of year again: The your (common item) is x times dirtier than a toilet seat article. Today it's the The Sun with your car's steering wheel (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Stupid, The Times, The Sun, Bacteria, Faecal streptococci, Newspaper, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, News of the World, News Corporation  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 11:48 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's leave the stick shift out of this one, eh?
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe we should just admit that toilet seats are not that dirty (relatively)?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Unlike public restroom fixtures, I know where every pair of hands that has touched my steering wheel have been.

Also, your mom.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Unlike public restroom fixtures, I know where every pair of hands that has touched my steering wheel have been.

Also, your mom.


That should be little comfort, unless you also know where everything that touched the things that those hands touch, have also been.  And so on and so forth.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Farking immune systems - How do they work?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So.... I shouldn't vape on the toilet?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Rent Party: Unlike public restroom fixtures, I know where every pair of hands that has touched my steering wheel have been.

Also, your mom.

That should be little comfort, unless you also know where everything that touched the things that those hands touch, have also been.  And so on and so forth.


Generally, I do.  I work at my desk with my stuff.  I work at my home with my stuff.  I'm not in the habit of handling other people's stuff, and I wash my hands regularly.

You, on the other hand, should probably use caution when driving my car.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: [Fark user image 425x570]


If there was one next to it that was "slice of bread placed in plastic bag" in time it would look exactly the same.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My brother blows his nose into his hand while driving then wipes it on the steering wheel.  I refuse to touch it without gives.  So yeah, pretty sure my toilet seat is cleaner than his steering wheel.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report