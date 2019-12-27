 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Omaha World Herald)   Advice to drivers: Don't park illegally in handicapped-accessible spot if you have meth in the car   (omaha.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 12:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always obey ALL the rules when breaking the law.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth users are usually renowned for their ability to make good choices.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Meth users are usually renowned for their ability to make good choices.


AKA, don't get high on your own supply
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you can park in a handicapped spot if you have meth in the car, just don't have a warrant.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Meth users are usually renowned for their ability to make good choices.


That's why I keep a "Pump Shot Gun" near me, they can hear me "Rack" one they WILL leave my house and not come back!!!
 
stlbluez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if an avalanche of compounded bad life choices yields an avalanche of bad results.
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: JesseL: Meth users are usually renowned for their ability to make good choices.

That's why I keep a "Pump Shot Gun" near me, they can hear me "Rack" one they WILL leave my house and not come back!!!


You have alot of methheads coming into your house then?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because people who break one law always obey all the others.
 
Luse
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Always obey ALL the rules when breaking the law.


Kind of my thought. Subby used way too many word some alternate suggestion still using some of them.

Don't park illegally in handicapped-accessible spot if you have meth in the car

Don't park illegally in handicapped-accessible spot if you have meth in the car

Don't park illegally in handicapped-accessible spot if you have meth in the car

Don't park illegally in handicapped-accessible spot if you have meth in the car

etc.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tothekor: Insain2: JesseL: Meth users are usually renowned for their ability to make good choices.

That's why I keep a "Pump Shot Gun" near me, they can hear me "Rack" one they WILL leave my house and not come back!!!

You have alot of methheads coming into your house then?


When you run a meth house I would assume so.  You just don't want them loitering.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Denis Leary sought for comment?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report