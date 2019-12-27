 Skip to content
(WDTV Bridgeport)   Florida man steals truck, threatens another driver, leads cops on the most Florida chase ever   (wdtv.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Article is useless without a video that could be put through the Benny Hill-ifier.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The most Florida chase evar?!? How did he get so many pregnant alligators in one place, and where did he lay his hands on enough meth to pay them to babysit 7 kids?!?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The most Florida chase ever...

Except for the part where it didn't happen in Florida. We've got enough insanity down here that you don't have to force stories in with the Florida tag
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
florida tag? really?
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll take "News Stories That Michael Bay has Bought The Movie Rights For" for $60, Alex.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, he didn't go through the drive through at Taco Bell during the chase, did he?
 
Report