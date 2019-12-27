 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   The dangerous thing about allowing for mass paroling is that there aren't enough agents to supervise their release and ensure they're caught and sent back to prison when they reoffend   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"When?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shhhhhh   Don't tell them.  They think the hospital wrist band I put around their ankles is a hi-tech tracking device.  Every once in a while, I call one of them up and yell "What do you think you're doing!!!??"
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't rtfa, but I wonder how many new parole officers you could hire and train up with the tax revenue you no longer have to pay to incarcerate all those people?
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: Didn't rtfa, but I wonder how many new parole officers you could hire and train up with the tax revenue you no longer have to pay to incarcerate all those people?


Depending on the state you're paying 35 to $60,000 per year per inmate in prison. Which is about what a parole officer makes.  So a personal parole officer for every inmate.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here's an idea: stop violating them everytime they run a red light or have a beer with their buddies as they try to get back to some semblance of normality.

Save violation for actually breaking the law, not breaking the rules.
 
PunGent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's not even the number of parole officers, it's the Orwellian nature of the process:

"For example, her parole conditions specified that she couldn't be left unsupervised with children under the age of 7 if she didn't have Yee's approval beforehand, but several of the residents (with whom she had to spend mandated time) had small children living with them."

Violation if you do, violation if you don't.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Of course not! Locking up people makes money. Parole officers, social workers, agencies that help the down and out--they cost money.
So let's get this right, this time: Nothing counts unless you can count it. And I don't mean some touchy feely shiat like, "Oh, but he got a job and is supporting his family." Who cares? How much money does he make? Is he contributing to society? Is he buying shiat, looking respectable, and bowing to the yoke? Because if not, we need to break him. He needs to get in line with the rest of the slightly-worthless members of society who live within their boundaries and don't expect too much. Otherwise, he's better off in prison, he contributes more. We know exactly how much he's worth when we have him locked up.

It works out to be better for our economy. And you know..................

it's always about the economy, stupid.
 
Report