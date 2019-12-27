 Skip to content
(CNN)   This 10-story mansion in Upstate New York can be yours for $50K with one catch, you need... wait a second, didn't I see this on American Horror Story?   (cnn.com) divider line
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
10 bedroom, not 10 story, it's 'only' 3 stories tall. The reality is that you can probably build a new place to modern building standards for about 1/3 of what it will cost to renovate the old dump for so free would be too expensive unless you're specifically the type of person who likes to save old buildings.
 
slantsix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
storey
 
slantsix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also, it's not 10 storeys, it's 10 bedrooms, as noted above and in TFA.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One acre seems like a fairly small lot for such a grand mansion.
 
