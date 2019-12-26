 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AsiaOne)   China executes man who set fire to karaoke parlor, killing 18. When asked why they didn't sentence him to life in prison, judge remarks "I did it myyyy wayyyyy"   (asiaone.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Guangdong, Flame, Liu Chunlu, Crime, Singing, Capital punishment, Guangxi, Republic of China  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What is the point of "life in prison" anyway? The smart thing to do is just get rid of them.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man, and here I thought *I* hated karaoke.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some guys can't handle having a woman tell them "no."
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the lady at the bar told him "no" and he got so enraged he burned the place down, killing 18 people?

I have no problem with execution in this case.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: So the lady at the bar told him "no" and he got so enraged he burned the place down, killing 18 people?

I have no problem with execution in this case.


But I am told that giving the government the power to execute its citizens is wrong!
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
.... because they can't execute the communist party officials who approved the building codes that allowed for the death trap to be constructed in the first place.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report