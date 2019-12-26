 Skip to content
(Bay News 9)   This is why your kid needs an 80" TV
    Dr. Nathan Bonilla-Warford  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He said the smaller screen effects are worse than even when reading a book.

Wait... reading a book is bad for you eyes?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BULLshiat!

Inter-dimensional cable is MEANT to be watched on a tiny CRT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: He said the smaller screen effects are worse than even when reading a book.

Wait... reading a book is bad for you eyes?


No, they just don't want people reading a book to gain education.
Train them young to be dumb.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my 50 year old neighbor just bought an 84 inch set.
claims he does not need glasses.....
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, don't tell my GFs useless son.

/He's 25 and unemployed
//He's not even looking for a job one bit
///There are reasons we don't live together
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom just got an 80 inch jumbotron, covers all of her bedroom wall. Why?
Because she's 98 and her vision is her main limiting factor. Kinda fun to watch jeopardy and one round of a christmas story on it. Downside is, well, fox news...
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh cool, someone spouting off on local news for publicity while presenting no data to back up his gut feelings.

Evidence based medicine or STFU.

Myopia has been correlated with amount of time spent reading, true. But it correlates more strongly with having myopic parents, and it is inversely correlated with time spent outdoors. Other factors risk factors are being teased out as well. Haven't seen anyone who has proven a cause for it beyond mechanical things which change the axial length of the eye (scleral buckles, tumors) or something similar.

Small screens is just what some eyeglass salesman in Florida is complaining about today.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: My mom just got an 80 inch jumbotron, covers all of her bedroom wall. Why?
Because she's 98 and her vision is her main limiting factor. Kinda fun to watch jeopardy and one round of a christmas story on it. Downside is, well, fox news...


You hang out in your mom's bedroom?
/ So that's how it is in their family.jpg
 
