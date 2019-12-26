 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Vegan influencer is now a hunter-gatherer teaching people to kill animals. Of course some poeple have a problem with this   (nypost.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As do, no doubt, some animals.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seeing a lot of these stories recently. Is this going to be the new attention whoring fad. People that claim to be vegan influencers "giving up" the lifestyle?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's a poeple?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're not eating your local deer and squirrel, you're doing it wrong.  I have those varmints everywhere.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: What's a poeple?


They come from Nevermore.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, one ought to strive for growth, not perfection. Not starving oneself is a step in the right direction, I suppose.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Daniel Vitalis, 42, gave up meat as a teenager and was vegan for 10 years, becoming a popular speaker espousing the extreme diet.
He dumped veganism five years ago,

Is it just me or does that math not add up?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Seeing a lot of these stories recently. Is this going to be the new attention whoring fad. People that claim to be vegan influencers "giving up" the lifestyle?


Yes.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Things like this:

Yeah, that's me!


are what's influencing me to lean more and more towards vegetarianism.

If a cat can recognize himself in a mirror, that's pretty close to primate-level consciousness and that's getting pretty uncomfortable to me. No, I don't eat cats, but cows will play with evident enjoyment, even as adults, so...
 
Birnone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Vitalis' house in Bridgton is full of skulls and weapons

I'm glad to read he's come to his senses.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cow playing with ball, just like a dog. We don't eat dogs. Because dogs fit inside a house and cows don't? What's the dividing line? That's what I'm struggling with now. But hubby is a major meat-eater, so no matter what, I'll be cooking meat...but maybe not eating it. I don't know. But, damn, look how much fun that cow is having and compare it to your dog!

Cow Plays with Pilates Ball
Youtube Ca_VPwM5h8U
 
rkdutka [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

silvervial: Things like this:

Yeah, that's me!


are what's influencing me to lean more and more towards vegetarianism.

If a cat can recognize himself in a mirror, that's pretty close to primate-level consciousness and that's getting pretty uncomfortable to me. No, I don't eat cats, but cows will play with evident enjoyment, even as adults, so...


I really hope you're being sarcastic .....
 
tasteme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"People assume that the reason we stopped eating wild food is because it doesn't taste as good, but that's simply not true. It tastes better and it's more nutritious."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sithon: What's a poeple?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vitalis soon became equally as zealous about the hunter-gatherer lifestyle, driving with the license plate "HNTGTHR," starting a podcast and becoming an online influencer for a completely new crowd.

He's about as relevant as Kim Kardashian telling us how to exercise.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Daniel Vitalis, 42, gave up meat as a teenager and was vegan for 10 years, becoming a popular speaker espousing the extreme diet.
He dumped veganism five years ago,

Is it just me or does that math not add up?


Not if that poorly-written sentence which would seem to imply that he became a vegan when he quit meat, was rather meant to communicate that he stopped eating meat as a teenager, thus becoming a vegetarian, years later moved from that vegetarianism to hard-core veganism, then five years ago made his latest shift.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: Seeing a lot of these stories recently. Is this going to be the new attention whoring fad. People that claim to be vegan influencers "giving up" the lifestyle?


It's the same as some Christer bleating about how he used to be a "hardcore Satanist". People love their prodigal-son tales.

This guy just happens to be telling the truth: he made good bank off one bunch of zealots before deciding to relieve another, different such group of its discretionary income.
 
