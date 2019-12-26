 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   A man comes into the place you work at and asks to borrow a defibrillator to help someone who is having a heart attack outside. What do you do?   (today.rtl.lu) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ask if it's Abe Froman.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Give it to him and call 911
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Shoot the hostage.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Give him the hostage and shoot 911.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Give it to him and call 911


999. Though I read somewhere that if you dial 911 in the U.K., they will connect you to the emergency operator.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
posh hotel. figures.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sir, This is an Arby's.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Make sure you get a receipt, photocopy it and get him to sign one copy and then page your administrator to sign the second copy.
Be sure and write up the expected return date. People will try to rip you off with that.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have someone call code blue to location, have staff get the crash cart, O2, I grab the defibrillator and follow them to the scene, other staff know to direct the code team to proper location and some takes notes.

/then, you know, the drill
//and you drill frequently
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a defibrillator implanted in my chest, so I don't need your swanky hotel defib that's for registered guests only.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Do you have a defibrillator I can borrow?  It's an emergency!"

"No, sorry, we only have a defibrillateur"
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark him. Gotta pay rack rate for the full service experience.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd wonder why you thought a florist would have a defibrillator when the hospital is literally on the next block
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They're only required to have one, not actually use it. They bought the most expensive one you know.
 
Dryad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"internal miscommunication" = employee did not verify what color he was first
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought defibrillators (or les defibrillateurs as shown in TFA) were for arrythmias, not cardiac arrest, despite what you see on TV dramas.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Report