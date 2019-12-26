|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Hope your voting appendage is ready for Fark Headline of the Year final round
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2019-12-26 5:25:17 PM (4 comments) | Permalink
Headline of the Year Voting (brought to you by blythe)
The Final Round of Headline of the Year Voting is Live! Final Round - Everyone can Vote!
Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love! Consider each headline as carefully as you wish! Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!
Voting opens Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.
We love Headline of the Year! We love our submitters, and Headline of the Year gives us the chance to highlight the best of the fantastic, funny headlines submitted all year long. Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top-voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!
Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
Headline of the Year 2019 Final Voting
- Main
- Discussion
- Sports
- Business
- Geek
- Entertainment
- D'awww
- Food
- Politics
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
On this week's Fark and Schnitt Podcast, presenting the History of Fark - Part 1. Pull up close to the fire and listen to Drew tell the tale of Fark at the dawn of the Early Web.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Comment Votes
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
grokca thought that the owner of the Can Can Room has appeared in movies
ralphjr showed how dangerous it could be to have pleasurebots "be able to determine who is desperate out of a crowd"
LordOfThePings explained why an article originally misreported the amount of a heavy metal that was spilled on a roadway
Mantour figured out how a murderer approached her victim
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That replied to a summons in a thread
jbc ascertained what kind of emergency surgery Pat Sajak needed
433 knew of one thing that's worse than getting shot directly in the buttocks
markie_farkie had an example of an 11-year-old girl experiencing the internet
Pocket Ninja defended the validity of a survey about people's opinions regarding Santa's gender
Fear the Clam was confused by an ad for a set of kitchen knives
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Rusty Shackleford warned about one thing to look out for with mercury spills
Smart:
Dallymo worried that a creepy statement in an already awful story could mean more victims
Tyrosine patiently explained in Cartmanesque terms why some grown men still dress like teenagers
markie_farkie did the math on a streetful of 64,000 gallons of mercury
Giant Clown Shoe showed how much a movie bombed
bdub77 noted the different personalities of two well-known cartoonists
DancinMoogle figured that spending a lot of money to build some porch pirate bait was worth it for one guy
Wookie_Jesus thought about why cops seem to be so trigger happy
wejash explained what notaries do and do not do
Winterlight fondly recalled an old Disney space movie
Petey4335 shared a story about becoming a parent
CSB Sunday Morning: The most interesting present you've ever given someone
Smart: Winterlight gave Dad a gift that everyone in the office enjoyed
Funny: xxBirdMadGirlxx released a flock of sheep in a friend's house
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies), or email dugitman.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: sarahthustra gave alarming advice to someone who kissed a friend
Smart: parasol received a sweet message from loved ones
Funny: Al_Ed answered the question, Should I shave, or should I go now?"
Funny: italie replied to an invitation to have some afternoon delight
Smart: ytterbium gave the standard advice to someone whose partner is a jerk
Funny: croesius provided a helpful illustration of a pants problem
Funny: Ceteris Paribus says warned about something you might not want to say if you are attracted to your best friend
Politics Funny:
mkelly1082 found something for Donald Trump to brag about
ox45tallboy noticed that "45" got some new bling
FlashHarry defended Trump's letter to Nancy Pelosi
mrshowrules helpfully let us know why a protester at Adam Schiff's town hall meeting was so angry
LordOfThePings showed us what some conspiracy theorist on Twitter meant by "Q and Q+"
Politics Smart:
SurfaceTension had a different idea for where to spend money for national security
ox45tallboy explained why the House voted to impeach Trump even though the Senate will likely let him off the hook
BizarreMan was upset by what it took to get some documents from the White House
koder figured that it's not the millennials who are to blame for the Christianity decreasing in America
basemetal argued that Mitch McConnell is not actually afraid to have a fair impeachment trial in the Senate
Contest Votes
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba improved Christmas with an update on a classic story
RedZoneTuba discovered a secret hallway in the Aston Martin Lagonda factory
RedZoneTuba showed what happens when you squeeze a music store
spambot collective turned Princess Peach into a princess's attendant
Yammering_Splat_Vector found Mike playing his favorite game
RedZoneTuba shared a popular game among Fark Photoshoppers
Mojongo revealed that a certain Republican goes in disguise to support impeachment
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave an example of an animal with an impressive defense mechanism
Snubnose found out that the ships for the new Space Force are already being made
RedZoneTuba found a good filming location for a spaghetti sci-fi
Captions:
maxandgrinch decided that this good dog's owner does some no-so-good things
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 763: "Holidays on Display" ended in a two-Farker three-way with kittyhas1000legs' J.J. Abrams-style Christmas lights, MorningBreath's festive view of Dollywood, and MorningBreath's gift-wrapped edifice
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Last week's Quiz was fun as always, even though our keyword algorithm seems to think Brent Spiner has something to do with digital watches. On the Quiz itself, M-G takes top honors and gets a seat by the roaring fire in the 1000 club with a score of 1004, baka-san made second with 960, and Misch took third with 842. WoolyManwich managed fourth with 841, and pcwolf rounds out the top five with 829,
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over "Font Club" at McNairy High School in Keizer, OR, and which piece of school property these students were raising money to remove the dreaded Comic Sans from. Only 29% of quiztakers knew the school district had saw fit to make sure that Comic Sans was the first thing the kids saw each morning when the school bus arrived. That can't be good for putting one in a learning mode for the day.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over what transplanted organ was slowly changing the DNA of a Nevada man. 87% of quiztakers knew that replacement bone marrow would give someone replacement blood cells, which in turn would eventually replace your body's DNA. I personally can't wait until this shows up on Springer.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over the first team-up of director Tim Burton with former Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman. Only 41% of quiztakers knew that the 1985 hit Pee Wee's Big Adventure was the first of their many team-ups, with "Beetlejuice" being the second three years later. And yes, you'll be able to see Paul Reubens in character when he tours with the movie next year. Supposedly Michael Keaton will be busy filming "Beetlejuice 2."
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over which Canadian retailer's website pulled the "Cocaine Santa" sweater from its stores. 86% percent of quiztakers knew that this tasteless American cultural export could have only come by way of our other major tasteless American export, Walmart. If you are interested in a last-minute gift, the sweater is now available from the same seller through Amazon's website, so yay Capitalism?
Congratulations to the winners, and a Merry Festivus to everyone, and a happy whatever other associated holiday you and yours choose to celebrate. Don't forget to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz, and how my aunt converses via text message
· · ·
4 Comments (+0 »)
|
