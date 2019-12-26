 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Texting and driving? That's a ticketing   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good. As it should be.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And they'll enforce that just as vigorously as they do "slower traffic keep right".
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking and texting is still ok.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Good.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every country in the world should have harsh penalties for people that text and drive.

Fark everyone that drives and text.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fusillade762: WTFDYW: Good.
 
zez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's why I don't text anymore, I use facebook messenger
 
BlackPete
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In parts (all?) of Canada, texting and driving is treated on the same level as drinking and driving.

Nothing is so important where you can't just pull over to text.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, feel free to run over people not in Crosswalks, and  to own a gun, I guess? 'Merica!  Trump in 2020
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why am I supposed to be outraged by this?
 
gojirast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile, feel free to run over people not in Crosswalks, and  to own a gun, I guess? 'Merica!  Trump in 2020


Owning a gun endangers no one. Irresponsible ownership of a gun can put people at risk, same as irresponsible operation of a motor vehicle.

Why the whataboutism? Angry you won't be able to FB Selfie while speeding through a school zone anymore?
 
gojirast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BlackPete: In parts (all?) of Canada, texting and driving is treated on the same level as drinking and driving.

Nothing is so important where you can't just pull over to text.


It's AT LEAST as dangerous as intoxicated driving. It should have at least as harsh a penalty. Including license forfeiture, jail time, heavy fines....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gojirast: waxbeans: Meanwhile, feel free to run over people not in Crosswalks, and  to own a gun, I guess? 'Merica!  Trump in 2020

Owning a gun endangers no one. Irresponsible ownership of a gun can put people at risk, same as irresponsible operation of a motor vehicle.

Why the whataboutism? Angry you won't be able to FB Selfie while speeding through a school zone anymore?


I think drivers aren't held accountable. Text and drive, DWI, hitting a pedestrian should come with a gradual but seriously punitive punishment.
1st one 10 years probation. And modified driving.
2nd 1 year  house arrest. Seizure of car.
3rd life without a car/license. 10 years house arrest.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gojirast: BlackPete: In parts (all?) of Canada, texting and driving is treated on the same level as drinking and driving.

Nothing is so important where you can't just pull over to text.

It's AT LEAST as dangerous as intoxicated driving. It should have at least as harsh a penalty. Including license forfeiture, jail time, heavy fines....


This
 
