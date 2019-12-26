 Skip to content
For the brave men and women of the New York City Fire Department, they often go above and beyond to show that every life if worth saving. And one lucky kitten is here today because of it, just in time for Caturday
•       •       •

300 Comments
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Shadow opening his presents -

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

fortheloveofgod: Shadow opening his presents -

[Fark user image 850x682]
[Fark user image 850x634]


He looks like he is saying "Thank you"
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Since it's Boxing Day...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/thank you Spinach Gunk!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! I really missed being able to spend the holiday with my Caturday peeps.

I'm sick, thanks to one of my co-workers. I broke down and went to the Urgent Care, since my doctors office closed at noon Christmas Eve. Evidently having your colon vomit several times a day for 9 days and counting is not so good. I'm on some meds. I have a follow-up appointment tomorrow with a doctor I've never seen. And I had to throw a tantrum on the phone to get it... *sigh*.add to that a cold..yeah, not such a fun holiday. Good thing the wine is holding out..

Meanwhile, we may never take down the Christmas tree..as Eli has decided it's now his to sleep under..for hours..I guess when you are 18 you can sleep any darn place you want!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Boxing Day! Box up your old garments and stuffs and send them off to the less fortunate. I've got a pile in the back room already.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Yay! I really missed being able to spend the holiday with my Caturday peeps.

I'm sick, thanks to one of my co-workers. I broke down and went to the Urgent Care, since my doctors office closed at noon Christmas Eve. Evidently having your colon vomit several times a day for 9 days and counting is not so good. I'm on some meds. I have a follow-up appointment tomorrow with a doctor I've never seen. And I had to throw a tantrum on the phone to get it... *sigh*.add to that a cold..yeah, not such a fun holiday. Good thing the wine is holding out..

Meanwhile, we may never take down the Christmas tree..as Eli has decided it's now his to sleep under..for hours..I guess when you are 18 you can sleep any darn place you want!


I hope you feel better soon!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lifeslurp.infoView Full Size
 
iamcar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This poor baby was up in the tree for 2 days that we know of.  A neighbor kept an eye on her and waited for her to come down, She ended up getting an out of town tree company to rescue her.   They later found out he is a he and they have named him Alex and will keep him if no one comes forward.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Yay! I really missed being able to spend the holiday with my Caturday peeps.

I'm sick, thanks to one of my co-workers. I broke down and went to the Urgent Care, since my doctors office closed at noon Christmas Eve. Evidently having your colon vomit several times a day for 9 days and counting is not so good. I'm on some meds. I have a follow-up appointment tomorrow with a doctor I've never seen. And I had to throw a tantrum on the phone to get it... *sigh*.add to that a cold..yeah, not such a fun holiday. Good thing the wine is holding out..

Meanwhile, we may never take down the Christmas tree..as Eli has decided it's now his to sleep under..for hours..I guess when you are 18 you can sleep any darn place you want!


I'm sorry that you're sick.  Gimme awhile, I'll post some turkey-doodle soup to make you feel better.

I'd offer some leftovers from my sister's place, but she made roast Christmas ham.  Hammy-doodle soup just doesn't have the same ring to it.

Get well soon!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 395x296]


Thanks. Since I looove soup, I'll take some Turkey Doodle soup as second, third and fourth dinner!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

iamcar: [Fark user image 720x495]
This poor baby was up in the tree for 2 days that we know of.  A neighbor kept an eye on her and waited for her to come down, She ended up getting an out of town tree company to rescue her.   They later found out he is a he and they have named him Alex and will keep him if no one comes forward.


:)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I told the Woofsday thread that I had no ambition to go out.

I lied.  Currently at Applebee's playing the bonus hours Quickdraw!  Amazing what a nap and a shower will do for ya!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, I told you folks that I made a nativity scene in an office in upstate Nowhere out of scrap parts.  Some of you folks expressed interest in seeing pics.

I couldn't take pics until Tuesday.  And I didn't post pics on Woofsday because that crowd has a different scene going that I have to respect.  Can't just post Caturday stuffs in there.

So, without father ado, here is my creation set up in a parking lot...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Baseboard is a piece of wood board the landlord left behind when he mounted a deadbolt on my door.  The sticks are all coffee stir sticks, and the palm trees are big orange straws with fish-shaped pieces of paper highlighted green and stapled to the straws.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: So, I told you folks that I made a nativity scene in an office in upstate Nowhere out of scrap parts.  Some of you folks expressed interest in seeing pics.

I couldn't take pics until Tuesday.  And I didn't post pics on Woofsday because that crowd has a different scene going that I have to respect.  Can't just post Caturday stuffs in there.

So, without father ado, here is my creation set up in a parking lot...
[Fark user image image 400x608]


The folks beholding the scene are, left to right, the rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, Apu from The Simpsons, Joseph and Joseph, Scooby Doo, four astronauts, Winston (the fourth Ghostbuster), a mechanic holding a bactrian camel, a fluffy AFLAC Duck, and the Three Wise Pez.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The saviour in the manger here is portrayed by Sid the Sloth from Ice Age.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 400x608]
Baseboard is a piece of wood board the landlord left behind when he mounted a deadbolt on my door.  The sticks are all coffee stir sticks, and the palm trees are big orange straws with fish-shaped pieces of paper highlighted green and stapled to the straws.


The "Inn" is a two-story construction.  Upper layer is dwelling for hoomins, lower level is a stable to protect four-legged fur friends from predators, rustlers, etc.

The ladder on the left side of the dwelling is a 1st century BC "gradualis".  Pegs left and right of a central post serve as foot holds, and there is a cross piece on top to grasp to haul yourself over the top.

In Old Norse, the ladder would be called a "Kraki".
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey everyone I have a tortie and I'm seriously considering getting her a playmate.

I'm kind of worried she would be hostile to the new cat because she's been the only cat so far, am I being a pussy? Will it be okay?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Finally here, need scuttle back to WoofDay as also Still Transcribe.
FangQ furr all so furrgood way down furrst pg.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

Late still missed gremlin1 fetched this This Day in 2014
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report