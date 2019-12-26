 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Woman discovers who her secret Santa is when the box contains a blue screen of death   (usatoday.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Bill Gates, Gift, billionaire Bill Gates, Santa Claus, Wedding, Gnutella, numerousRedditGifts exchanges, Secret Santa  
•       •       •

1215 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 7:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she read the EULA....

/But that's a cool gift. Especially the donation to heart research.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you give Bill Gates if he's your pick?
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. I mean, that sounds like lottery odds, but maybe there's something to this whole secret Santa thing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: What do you give Bill Gates if he's your pick?


A genuine copy of Windows ME
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that a "Secret Santa" if you know who it is?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: What do you give Bill Gates if he's your pick?


Anything beginning i-, and a defibrillator.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: How is that a "Secret Santa" if you know who it is?


I wasn't aware there were any secret Santa exchanges where you were kept in the dark throughout, but I guess that's probably one way it's handled. Out of the four exchanges I've been a part of (not on Reddit, but local ones involving friends, family, or coworkers), the dark period only lasted until the gifts were handed over. I could be in some enclave full of people doing it wrong, though.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: What do you give Bill Gates if he's your pick?


Those are the stories I want to read!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Manhattan?
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the blue screen of death still happen in Win 10?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: What do you give Bill Gates if he's your pick?



An apple.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: Does the blue screen of death still happen in Win 10?


Yes, I got one yesterday, like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I lost my mother completely unexpectedly only 10 days before my destination wedding ..." she shared in her post.

Mixed emotions here... sorry about mom, but a "destination wedding" type that brings it up without reason? *shudders*
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nullav: FNG: How is that a "Secret Santa" if you know who it is?

I wasn't aware there were any secret Santa exchanges where you were kept in the dark throughout, but I guess that's probably one way it's handled. Out of the four exchanges I've been a part of (not on Reddit, but local ones involving friends, family, or coworkers), the dark period only lasted until the gifts were handed over. I could be in some enclave full of people doing it wrong, though.


Some the exchanges I've been a part of, we just leave them anonymously on a table.  There were a couple times we would find out at the last minute, too.

But dayam, Gates had some time to prepare for this one.

/I should create a reddit account
//on second thought, no
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nullav: FNG: How is that a "Secret Santa" if you know who it is?

I wasn't aware there were any secret Santa exchanges where you were kept in the dark throughout, but I guess that's probably one way it's handled. Out of the four exchanges I've been a part of (not on Reddit, but local ones involving friends, family, or coworkers), the dark period only lasted until the gifts were handed over. I could be in some enclave full of people doing it wrong, though.


I did this one for the first time this year. Unless they want to tell you (like in the case of Gates and several celebrities), it's truly Secret.

I got some nice stuff. I gave some nice stuff, too. It was fun.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FNG: How is that a "Secret Santa" if you know who it is?


Most people in the exchange don't reveal their identity. Bill Gates and a few celebrities do by their own choice. On Reddit, whoever gets Bill Gates is a big deal each year. He's pretty generous, as you could imagine.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What do you give Bill Gates if he's your pick?


An iPad.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: FNG: How is that a "Secret Santa" if you know who it is?

Most people in the exchange don't reveal their identity. Bill Gates and a few celebrities do by their own choice. On Reddit, whoever gets Bill Gates is a big deal each year. He's pretty generous, as you could imagine.


That's really cool, thanks for the additional details.  It does sound like fun.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report