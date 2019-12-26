 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   When you spot a man outside of your apartment who you believe to be high, do you: A) leave him alone, B) call the police, or C) approach him, declare you're God, and fracture his skull while trying to "heal" him   (kcci.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D: C, A, then B. In that order
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole page is horrifying if you scroll down.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleric failed his throw to cast healing spell?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D) go off your meds, pick up a steel rod, beat a random stranger with it, then claim that you were trying to help him by "healing" him when the cops ask you why you tried to kill some guy in front of your apartment building.

No, really. This article blows, but other articles provide rather more detail about this asshole.
 
DVD
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, this guy doesn't look like he has a thin cranium, so I guess he isn't a certain Farker?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How do we know this guy isn't God and this isn't the way God actually heals people?
 
Dick Hammer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
um, pretty sure the guy in the apartment being the one who was high is the more likely scenario. Obviously he wasn't gonna admit that, so it becomes a confession disguised as an accusation, in typical Trumpian style.
"No I wasn't high, I had to kill him because he was high."
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Ray, I know I told you to say 'yes' if someone asks you if you're a god, but I was talking about beings from another dimension, not just random dudes on the street."
 
Dick Hammer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: D) go off your meds, pick up a steel rod, beat a random stranger with it, then claim that you were trying to help him by "healing" him when the cops ask you why you tried to kill some guy in front of your apartment building.

No, really. This article blows, but other articles provide rather more detail about this asshole.


It's just as likely that he was on his meds and they made him do this as it is that he was off them. People on psychotropic "medications" commit violent acts all the time.
This story is just one more failure, in a stream of constant failure, on the part of the charlatans who infest our so-called "mental healthcare system".
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: FormlessOne: D) go off your meds, pick up a steel rod, beat a random stranger with it, then claim that you were trying to help him by "healing" him when the cops ask you why you tried to kill some guy in front of your apartment building.

No, really. This article blows, but other articles provide rather more detail about this asshole.

It's just as likely that he was on his meds and they made him do this as it is that he was off them. People on psychotropic "medications" commit violent acts all the time.
This story is just one more failure, in a stream of constant failure, on the part of the charlatans who infest our so-called "mental healthcare system".


Stroud has a long criminal record, which includes 12 cases of assault, violence and domestic abuse since 2003. Many of which indicate the possibility of mental illness with multiple cases saying Stroud takes various medications.

And you think this guy shouldn't be medicated?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The answer is C, especially when you are really farking high yourself.
Or not high enough, perhaps...
 
oldfool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Heel him down the storm drain and let him float down there
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: How do we know this guy isn't God and this isn't the way God actually heals people?


I'm mean, yeah, according to modern evangelism you can't prove otherwise.

So I guess we'll have to allow it.
 
