 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Boy from Six Lakes found dead in one of them on Christmas   (freep.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Ford Motor Company, United States, Facebook, Political philosophy, Lake, Comment, Login, Hate speech  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 8:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Erie!!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whats the weather like right now. Seems really under dressed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: How Erie!!


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Gooch: How Erie!!

[media1.tenor.com image 498x274]


I've never seen this before but it perfectly sums up my disgust and laughter
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Unfortunately, he was found in a pond, and he's no longer with us,"

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gooch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fine, you come up with something Superior.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well here's a story that definitely needed to be on Main the day after Christmas. No wonder Fark has a drinking problem.
 
LoDz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gooch: Fine, you come up with something Superior.


Huron fire
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report