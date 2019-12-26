 Skip to content
Time for the annual list of one-in-a-million slip-and-fall accidents
47
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


NSFWish
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America, and ain't no writer going to tell me what I can or can't solve up my bum, I tell you whut.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EGG TIMER ????
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exactly what have you solved?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: [Fark user image 300x225]


I didn't see fusilli on the list.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"STUCK A 4 INCH BUTT PLUG UP RECTUM YESTERDAY, HANDLE BROKE. HE CONTINUED TO PUSH THE TOY IN"

See people, this is what happens when you don't have a safe word.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: EGG TIMER ????


2 RAZOR BLADES ?????
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always loved how if the patient made a ridiculous claim, they include it in the history.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: pounddawg: EGG TIMER ????

2 RAZOR BLADES ?????


came here to cringe about the two rectal razor blades as well..

leaving crossleggedly
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: puckrock2000: pounddawg: EGG TIMER ????

2 RAZOR BLADES ?????

came here to cringe about the two rectal razor blades as well..

leaving crossleggedly


Same here. Ye gods.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
illogic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: EGG TIMER ????


I was just making some boweled eggs.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illogic: pounddawg: EGG TIMER ????

I was just making some boweled eggs.


Pooched eggs.

Eggs Buttnedict
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"STUCK A 4 INCH BUTT PLUG UP RECTUM YESTERDAY, HANDLE BROKE. HE CONTINUED TO PUSH THE TOY IN"

"WAS USING PROSTATE MASSAGER & IT GOT 'SUCKED IN'"'

1. Buy better quality ass-toys, and don't "continue to push".
2. Buy a smaller ass or a larger prostate massager. But good on you for going to the doctor.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: pounddawg: EGG TIMER ????

2 RAZOR BLADES ?????


Maybe he was trying to cut his pooping time in half, maybe thirds?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Condom in the throat.  Wrapper in the butt.  Can't explain that.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I have never put anything in my ass, and I never will. Probably
 
Toxophil
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"America continues to lead-and to innovate."

Home of the brave indeed.
 
Kairam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wedding ring? World's tiniest hands, or weirdest humblebrag?
 
phedex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I look forward to this list every single year;  Glad its keeping on even on a different website than it used to.   I want to say one year they included a downloadable spreadsheet, which was more laughs.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I've always loved how if the patient made a ridiculous claim, they include it in the history.


My favorite was the kid who either swallowed 3 push pins or put them in his nose (I can't recall) on a  $5 bet; "won 15 dollars." THAT is how you document.
 
Monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: I have never put anything in my ass, and I never will. Probably


Just takes one beer over the line.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Exactly what have you solved?


The age-old question of "can I shove this up my ass?"
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like how "small shampoo bottle" requires a separate listing from "large shampoo bottle."
 
mangobunny
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I've always loved how if the patient made a ridiculous claim, they include it in the history.


My favourite one ever was a guy who made up an elaborate story about going shopping, locking himself out of his house, falling off a ladder trying to get into his house and landing on a bottle of ketchup he'd just bought. This was duly noted in the report but the doctor added his own comment that he found it unlikely as grocery stores generally don't sell ketchup bottles wrapped in condoms.
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kairam: Wedding ring? World's tiniest hands, or weirdest humblebrag?


Extreme version of grower not shower?
 
Keys dude
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lots of Christmas ornament mentions in there.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll never wrap my head around the thinking process that leads to placing a light bulb up the back passage.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"PLACED THERMOMETER IN EAR, FELL ON BED"


That's gotta smart.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The "penis: marker cap" notation has left me with some questions.

Do they mean, like, in the urethra, trapped under the foreskin, or was he wearing it like a little hat?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"JUMPED OFF COUCH LANDED ON SPOON"

"Sure, Jan."
 
Shrapnel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pounddawg: EGG TIMER ????


It'll tell you when it's been up there too long.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: I like how "small shampoo bottle" requires a separate listing from "large shampoo bottle."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illogic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The "penis: marker cap" notation has left me with some questions.

Do they mean, like, in the urethra, trapped under the foreskin, or was he wearing it like a little hat?


Perhaps some questions are better left unanswered.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: I like how "small shampoo bottle" requires a separate listing from "large shampoo bottle."


Separating the hobbyists from the professionals.

/insert weekend warrior joke here
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Penis:

BOBBY PIN, "UNABLE TO ACHIEVE ERECTION & THOUGHT IT WOULD HELP"

I would like to see a list of this individual's top 10 previous thoughts regarding things that might help.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Shrapnel: pounddawg: EGG TIMER ????

It'll tell you when it's been up there too long.


It's very apropos for a pregnant woman who's setting up a practical joke about their due date.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kairam: Wedding ring? World's tiniest hands, or weirdest humblebrag?


I'm thinking it was around the penis.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: I like how "small shampoo bottle" requires a separate listing from "large shampoo bottle."


I'm also curious as to what the criteria is for size. If an even smaller shampoo bottle was later reported would the small shampoo bottle listed become a medium one?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Kairam: Wedding ring? World's tiniest hands, or weirdest humblebrag?

I'm thinking it was around the penis.


Wasn't there a story this year about a guy getting a ring stuck during a proposal?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

illogic: pounddawg: EGG TIMER ????

I was just making some boweled eggs.


I have seen a sign in North Georgia for "boweled penuts."

/To be fair, that's how it's pronounced with a thick Georgia accent
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"SWALLOWED STAMP INK PAD THAT HE RECEIVED AS A PRIZE AT THE DENTIST'S OFFICE"

Ok, someone help me out here...

/and any idea on what's the X-ray in the headline?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rectum: COAT HANGER, "PATIENT UNSURE HOW IT GOT THERE"

Back alley abortionist with bad aim?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

omg bbq: My Second Fark Account: I like how "small shampoo bottle" requires a separate listing from "large shampoo bottle."

I'm also curious as to what the criteria is for size. If an even smaller shampoo bottle was later reported would the small shampoo bottle listed become a medium one?


I'm thinking it's a set measurement of minimal size, not one in relation to one another.

Although we still don't know the rubric for shampoo bottle sizes which get stuck into rectums. Large pump bottles are surely considered large. But are regular squeeze bottles considered small? Or are they too large with travel size bottles being the definition of a small bottle?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nothing, and I mean nothing, beats the sheer WTF of "Rectal Impaction Following Enema with Concrete Mix."

https://people.well.com/user/cynsa/cem​ent.html
 
