 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Caption what this guy is saying to Chewbacca   (cdn.theatlantic.com) divider line
7
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2019 at 1:00 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Gimme your paw!...That's a good boy!...Gimme your paw!"
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sir, I'm going to have to ask for your blaster.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Will the wife be joining you tonight, sir, or will you be dining Solo?
 
tasteme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry for the confusion, sir, but this is the Cookie convention...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ARRRAAARRRAGGHHAAAAAWOOOO
 
tinyarena
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"ARRRAAARRRAGGHHAAAAAWOOOO"(I'm not Chewbacca)
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report