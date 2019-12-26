 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Headline of the Year 2019 Final Voting - your one-stop shop to links to all nine voting threads. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!   (fark.com) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy, Voting, Democracy, Podcast, The Witcher, Headline of the Year, Comment, Final Voting, best Farking headlines  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 7:06 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Headline of the Year 2019 Final Voting
- Main
- Discussion
- Sports
- Business
- Geek
- Entertainment
- D'awww
- Food
- Politics

Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting - Final Round - Everyone can Vote!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.

Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hunh..
I saw the one of mine in the Main (long) shortlist in the first round that got some love but not nearly enough for a shot at round two, now I have another contender in the second round (that I totally missed in round one) in Entertainment... It's like Easter at Christmas, but *for* Christmas.
Or something.
Thanks for all the votes!
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sno man: Hunh..
I saw the one of mine in the Main (long) shortlist in the first round that got some love but not nearly enough for a shot at round two, now I have another contender in the second round (that I totally missed in round one) in Entertainment... It's like Easter at Christmas, but *for* Christmas.
Or something.
Thanks for all the votes!


Hmmm...
Got the email saying I made the next round, clicked the link, and *sigh* nothing resembling what I submitted.

welcometofark.jpg
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: sno man: Hunh..
I saw the one of mine in the Main (long) shortlist in the first round that got some love but not nearly enough for a shot at round two, now I have another contender in the second round (that I totally missed in round one) in Entertainment... It's like Easter at Christmas, but *for* Christmas.
Or something.
Thanks for all the votes!

Hmmm...
Got the email saying I made the next round, clicked the link, and *sigh* nothing resembling what I submitted.

welcometofark.jpg


It's not just me and/or I haven't finally lost my last marble.  Yay!

/ Had the same thing happen, too: got an email saying mine made the finals, and it isn't there.
// Wasn't even that original of a joke, to be honest.  I was just apparently the fastest to make it.
// The third slashie will be here in 12 parsecs.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report