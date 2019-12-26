 Skip to content
(CNN)   Two women sue Frontier airlines saying that on separate flights, they were each sexually assaulted and airline staff didn't contact the cops or help them gather evidence. Frontier says "giving a shiat about you" is only available in 1st class   (cnn.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've never been on a Frontier flight that had first class.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Sexual assault aboard flights is a growing concern for law enforcement. In 2018, the number of sexual assaults reported during commercial airline flights was increasing "at an alarming rate," the FBI said."

Well that's worrisome. I wonder why that is.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's no such thing as first class Frontier (literally or figuratively). They just decided not to pay the don't-molest-me fee, and that's their own fault.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a male I know which airline I'm choosing next time
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was thinking of a possible recourse but the probably don't serve scalding hot coffee either.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They just didn't pay the $35 reporting an assault fee.
 
sleze
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: "Sexual assault aboard flights is a growing concern for law enforcement. In 2018, the number of sexual assaults reported during commercial airline flights was increasing "at an alarming rate," the FBI said."

Well that's worrisome. I wonder why that is.


Well.  If it went from 10 reported assaults to 15 reported assaults, that's a 50% increase!  Not sure if I would be alarmed without knowing more about the rate and the totals.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: They just didn't pay the $35 reporting an assault fee.


You have to be a high tier member in their frequent flyer club membership in order to report sexual assault. If you're lucky, new signups on certain credit cards will have a rape reporting bonuses, though.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I need to know the level of fame the assaulter is at before I can say if it's allowed or not.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are claiming that the airline didn't help them gather testimony from witnesses or evidence.  No, ladies. They only do that once you file a police report and the police gather evidence.

This is clearly a get rich quick scheme.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: "Sexual assault aboard flights is a growing concern for law enforcement. In 2018, the number of sexual assaults reported during commercial airline flights was increasing "at an alarming rate," the FBI said."

Well that's worrisome. I wonder why that is.


Greyhound passengers went airborne.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: I've never been on a Frontier flight that had first class.


I've never been on a Frontier flight where the sky waiter/waitress had all their teeth.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was just standard TSA screening protocol.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: They are claiming that the airline didn't help them gather testimony from witnesses or evidence.  No, ladies. They only do that once you file a police report and the police gather evidence.

This is clearly a get rich quick scheme.


DNRTFA, did ya, Spanky?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm naive, but how does that even happen without a heavily-beaten assailant being hogtied with seatbelts and carried off the plane post-flight to waiting airport police?
 
tmyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mindy-fischer-writer.comView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Ambivalence: "Sexual assault aboard flights is a growing concern for law enforcement. In 2018, the number of sexual assaults reported during commercial airline flights was increasing "at an alarming rate," the FBI said."

Well that's worrisome. I wonder why that is.

Well.  If it went from 10 reported assaults to 15 reported assaults, that's a 50% increase!  Not sure if I would be alarmed without knowing more about the rate and the totals.


If it's an "alarming rate", I would think we're dealing with more than a few cases. Tens of millions of people fly in the US every year. If 0.1 percent of those experienced assault of some kind, that's still thousands per year.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: "Sexual assault aboard flights is a growing concern for law enforcement. In 2018, the number of sexual assaults reported during commercial airline flights was increasing "at an alarming rate," the FBI said."

Well that's worrisome. I wonder why that is.


The Deeper, Deeper guy died tho.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Maybe I'm naive, but how does that even happen without a heavily-beaten assailant being hogtied with seatbelts and carried off the plane post-flight to waiting airport police?


You're probably assuming "sexual assault" means rape, which is the point of phrasing it that way.

Based on the available information, I'd guess it's in the ballpark of "inappropriate touch" to "incidental contact while getting seated."
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: "Sexual assault aboard flights is a growing concern for law enforcement. In 2018, the number of sexual assaults reported during commercial airline flights was increasing "at an alarming rate," the FBI said."

Well that's worrisome. I wonder why that is.


Most likely reason is that it is being reported more often.  Which is a good thing.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume this coincides with an increase in sky marshals.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand your.... uh.. huh...okay you're off the ground, um...STAND YOUR AIR!
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: GregInIndy: Maybe I'm naive, but how does that even happen without a heavily-beaten assailant being hogtied with seatbelts and carried off the plane post-flight to waiting airport police?

You're probably assuming "sexual assault" means rape, which is the point of phrasing it that way.

Based on the available information, I'd guess it's in the ballpark of "inappropriate touch" to "incidental contact while getting seated."


Your attempts at diminishing the gravity of sexual assault notwithstanding, "incidental contact while getting seated" is emphatically not sexual assault.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: GregInIndy: Maybe I'm naive, but how does that even happen without a heavily-beaten assailant being hogtied with seatbelts and carried off the plane post-flight to waiting airport police?

You're probably assuming "sexual assault" means rape, which is the point of phrasing it that way.

Based on the available information, I'd guess it's in the ballpark of "inappropriate touch" to "incidental contact while getting seated."


I'm assuming most of the sexual assault is of the nature of some creep grabbing boob while he thought the woman next to him was asleep.

The real answer is for any woman that happens to to raise 10 kinds of hell immediately and prosecute the hell out of him.

Conviction doesn't even matter. Turn it into HIS farking nightmare.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: sleze: Ambivalence: "Sexual assault aboard flights is a growing concern for law enforcement. In 2018, the number of sexual assaults reported during commercial airline flights was increasing "at an alarming rate," the FBI said."

Well that's worrisome. I wonder why that is.

Well.  If it went from 10 reported assaults to 15 reported assaults, that's a 50% increase!  Not sure if I would be alarmed without knowing more about the rate and the totals.

If it's an "alarming rate", I would think we're dealing with more than a few cases. Tens of millions of people fly in the US every year. If 0.1 percent of those experienced assault of some kind, that's still thousands per year.


I can say this, since Trump took office I notice the denizens, newer ones, and some older ones have become emboldened by grabbing women are talking lewdly.

Now I am not PC and the only women I might say something off color to are old friends who we have a high comfort level.  And it is banter back and forth.

The other day they had some dudes literally wearing Trump girl talking about the bartender.  Not  "Damn, she is cute".

But graphically talking about licking her butthole and "pounding the shiat out of it". And she is Turkish "biatch looks white too"

The big mistake was the two guys sitting next to me were her father and brother.   The Turks were not amused.

I explained to the young tuffs that we had all just spent 20 minutes listening to them talk about licking her butthole amongster other things.

The typical Trumper response.

"Hey man, we were kidding, we think she is really pretty, we didn't mean anything buy it."

A real life witnessing of shcrodingers douchebag.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Well. If it went from 10 reported assaults to 15 reported assaults, that's a 50% increase! Not sure if I would be alarmed without knowing more about the rate and the totals.


https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/20/politi​c​s/fbi-airplane-sexual-assault/index.ht​ml
The bureau said it had opened 63 investigations into sexual assault on aircraft in 2017, compared with 57 in 2016, 40 in 2015 and 38 in 2014.

... surveyed nearly 2,000 flight attendants in 2016 about their experiences with midair sexual assaults. Among those who responded, 1 out of 5 said they received a report of passenger-on-passenger sexual assault while working a flight. But according to the survey, law enforcement was contacted or met the plane less than half of the time.

So are all in-air sexual assaults supposed to be handled by the FBI? Or just those on interstate flights or just those where there is uncertainty about what state they happened in.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: Your attempts at diminishing the gravity of sexual assault notwithstanding, "incidental contact while getting seated" is emphatically not sexual assault.


Your attempts at strawmanning me notwithstanding, we can certainly agree there.

But based only on the information provided, I would put that within the range of possible things that happened.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HairBolus: sleze: Well. If it went from 10 reported assaults to 15 reported assaults, that's a 50% increase! Not sure if I would be alarmed without knowing more about the rate and the totals.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/20/politic​s/fbi-airplane-sexual-assault/index.ht​ml
The bureau said it had opened 63 investigations into sexual assault on aircraft in 2017, compared with 57 in 2016, 40 in 2015 and 38 in 2014.

... surveyed nearly 2,000 flight attendants in 2016 about their experiences with midair sexual assaults. Among those who responded, 1 out of 5 said they received a report of passenger-on-passenger sexual assault while working a flight. But according to the survey, law enforcement was contacted or met the plane less than half of the time.

So are all in-air sexual assaults supposed to be handled by the FBI? Or just those on interstate flights or just those where there is uncertainty about what state they happened in.


Any is unacceptable, but 60-something out of the vast number of person-flights in a year is nearly nonexistent.

That said, those doing it need to be targeted and seriously punished. They're probably shiatty creeps in their everyday non-flying lives as well.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: drewsfarkthrowaway: They are claiming that the airline didn't help them gather testimony from witnesses or evidence.  No, ladies. They only do that once you file a police report and the police gather evidence.

This is clearly a get rich quick scheme.

DNRTFA, did ya, Spanky?


Jelly Bean Raider: drewsfarkthrowaway: They are claiming that the airline didn't help them gather testimony from witnesses or evidence.  No, ladies. They only do that once you file a police report and the police gather evidence.

This is clearly a get rich quick scheme.

DNRTFA, did ya, Spanky?


Read it three times in fact. Read two other articles on the subject just to be sure. Watched 3 cable news reports on the story as well. It's you who is apparently mistaken on the facts that are presented here.

Care to point out what you aren't fully understanding for us so we can help you out?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had issues with men at the TSA, but not other passengers, on flights (comments about my bust, sure... but not grabbing my orbs.) I am curious how prevalent this is. And it SHOULD be taken seriously. Being trapped in a metal tube with someone who assaulted you, only to watch them skip off, free and clear, is horrible.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobug: I have had issues with men at the TSA, but not other passengers, on flights (comments about my bust, sure... but not grabbing my orbs.) I am curious how prevalent this is. And it SHOULD be taken seriously. Being trapped in a metal tube with someone who assaulted you, only to watch them skip off, free and clear, is horrible.


I'd strongly urge raising hell until they have police ready to arrest an assailant at the gate.

If only because it's federal jurisdiction. Any attacker with any sort of brain will be setting himself for his future before wheels touch asphalt.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: BMFPitt: GregInIndy: Maybe I'm naive, but how does that even happen without a heavily-beaten assailant being hogtied with seatbelts and carried off the plane post-flight to waiting airport police?

You're probably assuming "sexual assault" means rape, which is the point of phrasing it that way.

Based on the available information, I'd guess it's in the ballpark of "inappropriate touch" to "incidental contact while getting seated."

Your attempts at diminishing the gravity of sexual assault notwithstanding, "incidental contact while getting seated" is emphatically not sexual assault.


Not to normal people.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: bobug: I have had issues with men at the TSA, but not other passengers, on flights (comments about my bust, sure... but not grabbing my orbs.) I am curious how prevalent this is. And it SHOULD be taken seriously. Being trapped in a metal tube with someone who assaulted you, only to watch them skip off, free and clear, is horrible.

I'd strongly urge raising hell until they have police ready to arrest an assailant at the gate.

If only because it's federal jurisdiction. Any attacker with any sort of brain will be setting himself for his future before wheels touch asphalt.


*WETTING himself.

@&#% autocorrect.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Ambivalence: sleze: Ambivalence: "Sexual assault aboard flights is a growing concern for law enforcement. In 2018, the number of sexual assaults reported during commercial airline flights was increasing "at an alarming rate," the FBI said."

Well that's worrisome. I wonder why that is.

Well.  If it went from 10 reported assaults to 15 reported assaults, that's a 50% increase!  Not sure if I would be alarmed without knowing more about the rate and the totals.

If it's an "alarming rate", I would think we're dealing with more than a few cases. Tens of millions of people fly in the US every year. If 0.1 percent of those experienced assault of some kind, that's still thousands per year.

I can say this, since Trump took office I notice the denizens, newer ones, and some older ones have become emboldened by grabbing women are talking lewdly.

Now I am not PC and the only women I might say something off color to are old friends who we have a high comfort level.  And it is banter back and forth.

The other day they had some dudes literally wearing Trump girl talking about the bartender.  Not  "Damn, she is cute".

But graphically talking about licking her butthole and "pounding the shiat out of it". And she is Turkish "biatch looks white too"

The big mistake was the two guys sitting next to me were her father and brother.   The Turks were not amused.

I explained to the young tuffs that we had all just spent 20 minutes listening to them talk about licking her butthole amongster other things.

The typical Trumper response.

"Hey man, we were kidding, we think she is really pretty, we didn't mean anything buy it."

A real life witnessing of shcrodingers douchebag.


Yeah, right. That really happened.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever you do, don't sit next to Steve Bannon
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You didn't want the PERKS℠, you don't get the perks.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: emtwo: Your attempts at diminishing the gravity of sexual assault notwithstanding, "incidental contact while getting seated" is emphatically not sexual assault.

Your attempts at strawmanning me notwithstanding, we can certainly agree there.

But based only on the information provided, I would put that within the range of possible things that happened.


That's not strawmanning my friend, that's what you said. While I cannot speak to your motivations for saying what you said, and while you generally seem like a decent human, I do believe it is important to understand what you just said.

BMFPitt: Based on the available information


TFA has zero information on the details of the allegations or the response from Frontier Airlines and/or their employees. So when you keep saying "based on the available information," what you're saying is "based on absolutely no information."

Based on absolutely no information, you feel it is appropriate to surmise that:

BMFPitt: You're probably assuming "sexual assault" means rape, which is the point of phrasing it that way.


It's probably not rape so it's not a big deal, and the reason that the victims are calling it "sexual assault" is to make it sound worse than it is.

BMFPitt: I'd guess it's in the ballpark of "inappropriate touch" to "incidental contact while getting seated."


The alleged victims are probably making a big deal out of nothing.

You are stating in front of all of us that, because you have not been made privy to all the details of the case, that you are inclined to believe that these are false allegations perpetrated by women who are just looking to make headlines, or make a quick buck, or whatever. If this is what you think is the likely conclusion based on absolutely nothing, then that means this is - in your mind - the default scenario.

If nothing else, I hope that you take some time to examine why your mind defaults to a conclusion of "those women must be making it up or exaggerating" when you hear of a sexual assault allegation. While I concede that this is a possibility, it is certainly not the most probable scenario and it should not be the first thing that comes to your mind.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobug: I have had issues with men at the TSA, but not other passengers, on flights (comments about my bust, sure... but not grabbing my orbs.) I am curious how prevalent this is. And it SHOULD be taken seriously. Being trapped in a metal tube with someone who assaulted you, only to watch them skip off, free and clear, is horrible.


A news caster got smacked in the ass live on air just a couple weeks ago. It's amazing what people think they can get away with.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: WTFDYW: I've never been on a Frontier flight that had first class.

I've never been on a Frontier flight where the sky waiter/waitress had all their teeth.


I've got a joke here, but I don't want to work for it, so here's a Bender via Morbotron . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: TFA has zero information on the details of the allegations or the response from Frontier Airlines and/or their employees. So when you keep saying "based on the available information," what you're saying is "based on absolutely no information."


BMFPitt: I'd guess it's in the ballpark of "inappropriate touch" to "incidental contact while getting seated."

The alleged victims are probably making a big deal out of nothing.


Precisely.  The more vague the details of a lawsuit of any kind are, the lower my assumptions about the gravity of the underlying accusations.

Based on absolutely no information, you feel it is appropriate to surmise that:
It's probably not rape

I'd absolutely bet my house that it wasn't rape because, obviously, it was on a plane full of people.  I understand that there are some Farkers who would love to believe that things like that can and do happen all the time, but if that happened it would have been major national news.

so it's not a big deal

GFY, and stop projecting.

and the reason that the victims are calling it "sexual assault" is to make it sound worse than it is.

Obviously.  I don't see how that's even a controversial statement.

You are stating in front of all of us that, because you have not been made privy to all the details of the case, that you are inclined to believe that these are false allegations perpetrated by women who are just looking to make headlines, or make a quick buck, or whatever. If this is what you think is the likely conclusion based on absolutely nothing, then that means this is - in your mind - the default scenario.
If nothing else, I hope that you take some time to examine why your mind defaults to a conclusion of "those women must be making it up or exaggerating" when you hear of a sexual assault allegation. While I concede that this is a possibility, it is certainly not the most probable scenario and it should not be the first thing that comes to your mind.

This is some hilariously ironic derp you're herping.  So despite you having full access to my post, you are inclined to believe that I consider these to be false allegations, that it is a default position, etc.  I honestly feel sorry for you, that you live in a world where the things you just wrote actually sound logical.  It must be terrible.  It's like Trump supporter level of delusion.  Then of course you agree with me at the end, without realizing it.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: Precisely.  The more vague the details of a lawsuit of any kind are, the lower my assumptions about the gravity of the underlying accusations.


The article which has no details is not the lawsuit, which you have not seen.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: bobug: I have had issues with men at the TSA, but not other passengers, on flights (comments about my bust, sure... but not grabbing my orbs.) I am curious how prevalent this is. And it SHOULD be taken seriously. Being trapped in a metal tube with someone who assaulted you, only to watch them skip off, free and clear, is horrible.

A news caster got smacked in the ass live on air just a couple weeks ago. It's amazing what people think they can get away with.


Far too many people in the US, and elsewhere if I'm fair, see women as sexual objects first, and as people maybe.  Sometimes.

It's really quite disgusting, and I hope that attitude changes soon.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: bobug: I have had issues with men at the TSA, but not other passengers, on flights (comments about my bust, sure... but not grabbing my orbs.) I am curious how prevalent this is. And it SHOULD be taken seriously. Being trapped in a metal tube with someone who assaulted you, only to watch them skip off, free and clear, is horrible.

I'd strongly urge raising hell until they have police ready to arrest an assailant at the gate.

If only because it's federal jurisdiction. Any attacker with any sort of brain will be setting himself for his future before wheels touch asphalt.


I wanted to continue onto my flight. Grabbing my underwire and tugging on it, then grabbing my breasts while other people watched and four other TSA people looked on made it clear that nothing would happen other than me getting on a nice no-fly list. 36 DD apparently strained their concept of reality.
 
purpurosea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: and the reason that the victims are calling it "sexual assault" is to make it sound worse than it is.

Obviously.  I don't see how that's even a controversial statement.


You don't see how this is a controversial statement??
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: So despite you having full access to my post, you are inclined to believe that I consider these to be false allegations, that it is a default position, etc.


I am inclined to believe - until I have reason to believe otherwise - exactly what you have written in your post.

BMFPitt: Based on the available information, I'd guess it's in the ballpark of "inappropriate touch" to "incidental contact while getting seated."


The only thing you know about this case is that there is alleged sexual assault, and based on that singular piece of information you are guessing ["guess": to arrive at an opinion based on your estimation of probability] that it's "incidental contact" [not sexual assault].
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

emtwo: The article which has no details is not the lawsuit, which you have not seen.


You're certainly catching on.  Only a few more steps and you're going to realize that our positions are essentially identical other than how we assign probability in the absence of information, and using what context is available.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, "first class" on Frontier means that the tray table is 8" deep rather than 4".  And you get to board first.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I need to know the level of fame the assaulter is at before I can say if it's allowed or not.


Somewhere between Instagram and TikTok.
 
almejita
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I get groped every time I fly, then I realize it's me groping myself.  I never snitch on myself though, don't want no stitches.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

emtwo: The only thing you know about this case is that there is alleged sexual assault, and based on that singular piece of information you are guessing ["guess": to arrive at an opinion based on your estimation of probability] that it's "incidental contact" [not sexual assault].


Obviously not, I am simply putting that at one end of the range of plausible scenarios based on available information, which includes the fact that it was on a plane.  As did you.

It's like saying "the incident happened at a swimming pool, so I would guess the temperature was between 70 and 100."  It possible that it was the middle of the winter and nobody was there, but the former would generally be more likely.

Or are you not in any way factoring in that fact that the incidents happened on a plane?  That would explain a lot, though it would lead to other questions.
 
