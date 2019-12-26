 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2019 Final Voting
16
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting - Final Round - Everyone can Vote!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.

Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
████████████ MSNBC █████████ 8ET ████████████ █████ Discussion ██████████ ████████████ ███████ █████████ █████ ███████ ██████████ Thread ██████ ██████████ ████ ████ █████████ ████████ ██████ █████████ ██████████████ Drink ██████████ ██████████ █████


Linked article: msnbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"Your stripper name is your favorite salad dressing and the thing about you that most disappoints your parents". Subby is 'Greek Liberal'


Linked article: delish.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What I learned by not drinking for two years. #10 - People are a lot less interesting than I used to think


Linked article: nydailynews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Jim Morrison once said, "A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself". Being friendless gives you that exact same freedom and you don't have to remember birthdays


Linked article: morepotatoes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
In popular fiction, Cthulhu most resembles Gozer from Ghostbusters. The biggest difference is that Cthulhu is made of pure evil; whereas, Gozer is made of marshmallows


Linked article: morepotatoes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I thought I was having a waking vision of my own horrible bloody death; but, to my relief, it was just my twin brother being stabbed to death in my living room


Linked article: morepotatoes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Farking, v. /'fark-ing/ The act of wasting time on the clock by reading random threads about cats or beer


Linked article: public.oed.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's dangerous to go alone. Take a flask


Linked article: cnet.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'm pretty close to what medical science considers my ideal weight. I'd just need to be two inches taller and two people


Linked article: morepotatoes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What to do if your friend is passed out drunk and you can't find a Sharpie, a shaving razor, or a bowl of warm water


Linked article: self.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Tomorrow is another day. On the other hand, yesterday was also another day and look how badly you screwed that up


Linked article: morepotatoes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
New 'naked' micro bikini hardy covers anything atoll [NSFW]


Linked article: news.com.au
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
For most of her marriage, I felt that my mother was just going through the motions. Later, I found out that she was a mime


Linked article: morepotatoes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Office pranks should not leave the victims in tears, covered in vomit, or headed to the ER in an ambulance." Says YOU, fun-hater


Linked article: slate.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
♫♪Raspberry Bidet...the kind you find in a second hand store. Raspberry Bidet...and if it is warm, you'll rinse much more♪♫
 
Report