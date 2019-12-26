 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2019 Final Voting - Politics
5 hours ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting - Final Round - Everyone can Vote!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.

Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Headline: "The U.S. urgently needs new icebreaker ships to patrol the Arctic. Will Trump's border wall get in the way?" If it does, there were some concerning errors in the plans


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
EU Advocate-General: If a country hypothetically invokes Article 50 after a narrow breferendum and then brexperiences bregrets, it breserves the right to brevoke its recent brequest and bremain unliterally. Hint hint


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gavin McInnes says punching nazis should be a hate crime. Sounds like someone is tired of being punched


Linked article: rightwingwatch.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sometimes the nickname picks you


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
European Court of Justice rules in favor of second Brexit. No word on elevenses


Linked article: independent.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When Republicans weren't looking, Dems flipped forty House seats. They took 40 seats. That's as many as four tens. And that's terrible


Linked article: thinkprogress.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A step-by-step breakdown of how Pelosi and Schumer tricked Trump into walking into a rake several times in front of cameras


Linked article: nymag.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump has been walking a tightrope of lies. This Wallenda badly


Linked article: washingtonpost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Zinke moves from Interior to exterior


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Democrats are excited, VERY excited, as Trump's odds of impeachment surge. Look at those odds surging. Those turgid, throbbing odds, thrusting and surging; surging and ramming, the engorged surging YES OH GOD YES THEY SURGE SO GOOD


Linked article: newsweek.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rick Santorum is paying to have photos of him posing with Maria Butina scrubbed from the internet, pass it on


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Court declares NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional. No comment thus far from chucked nuns, nor how many nuns a nunchuck could chuck if a nunchuck could chuck nuns


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Constituent of racist Arizona lawmaker sends vile letter to NAACP leader. It's a dry hate


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
West Virginia, there is a Satan clause


Linked article: triblive.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All in all there's not a cent for Trump's wall


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Senator is stuck to chair. So very scared. Help


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Donald fires Mattis for resigning


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
♫ Jingle bells, markets fell, Mnuchin laid an egg... Wall Street whores shiat their drawers and the POTUS Tweets awaaayyy... ♫


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Top U.S. general details President Trump's Middle East withdrawal plans and strategy. In short: ¯\_★(ツ)★_/¯


Linked article: axios.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Santorum says that pulling out at the wrong time can make a mess of things


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Never gonna give Wall up, never gonna let Wall down, never gonna run around and desert Wall... And we're gonna build Wall high, immigrants will say goodbye, never gonna tell a lie and hurt Wall


Linked article: rawstory.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Taiwan already said it doesn't want to reunite with China, nevertheless, Xi persisted


Linked article: smh.com.au
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apple's Tim Cook says the FTC should let people track and delete their data "on demand." My Android phone laughed, my Google Home laughed, I laughed, Google shot me, it wasn't a good time


Linked article: time.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was hungry and you destroyed the food left for me, I was thirsty and you prosecuted those that gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and left me to die of dehydration and exposure (link updated)


Linked article: wivb.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Trump needs to lighten up." --Francis


Linked article: cbsnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Virginia Senate votes to okay guns in churches. PEW PEW PEW


Linked article: wtop.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The Trek Across the Border Veers Into More and More Remote Terrain." In other words, it's a continuing mission... to explore strange new routes... to seek out new lives and new paths of migration... to boldly go where no Juan has gone before


Linked article: nytimes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hello fellow American comerade. Tulsi Gabbard is as American as apple cake and bear on unicycle. You make good patriotic and vote for him. Share Facebook meme, is funny


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
American anarchist shot in libertarian enclave. SOMEBODY CALL THE POLI... heyyy, waitaminute


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For someone who claims to hate socialism, Trump sure loves to be publicly owned


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FoxNews host: Show of hands, who would like Medicare for All? o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/ o/


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
White House announces that Sarah Sanders will resign as Press Secretary at the end of June. Sarah Sanders expected to deny the report out of pure instinct


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, which one of you Farkers switched Trump's presidential seal for a Russian eagle holding golf clubs?


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Among the people surprised to hear that John Bolton resigned was John Bolton


Linked article: theweek.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
President Trump: "I want ▓▓▓▓▓, ▓▓ to ▓▓▓▓▓▓ make ▓▓▓▓▓ America ▓▓▓ great. ▓▓▓▓▓▓ again, but ▓▓▓▓▓▓ Biden ▓▓▓▓▓▓ does ▓▓▓▓▓▓ not ▓▓▓▓▓▓." President of Ukraine: "Yes,▓▓▓▓▓▓, I agree, and ▓▓▓▓▓▓ there is ▓▓N▓ O▓▓▓▓▓, COL▓▓▓L, ▓▓U.S. ▓▓▓I▓▓. ▓▓▓▓ON"


Linked article: reuters.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Caretakers of the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home in Dixon, IL say they're losing money and hope the government will come through with some sweet, sweet socialism


Linked article: politico.com
 
