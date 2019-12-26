 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting - Final Round - Everyone can Vote!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.

Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Renoir painting stolen ahead of auction in Vienna. "If you want it back," says the thief, "Show me the Monet"


Linked article: novinite.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Actual headline of article: "Prisoner Escapes Death After Phone Gets Stuck in Rectum." In other words, damn near killed him


Linked article: kenyans.co.ke
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
City plans to relocate 5,000 pigeons, which are not known for their homing ability or habit of returning to places


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Alabama mall "shooter" who was downgraded to "gun brandisher" has been downgraded again to "shot 3 times in the back"


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bus company Careem launches service in Egypt. Now, with Careem, Abdul goes far


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WHO seeks guidance on gene-edited babies, possibly out of fears of creating deaf, dumb, and blind kids who sure play a mean pinball


Linked article: king5.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you were looking forward to seeing Steve Bannon at the sex robot convention later this month I have some bad news for you, mostly about the kind of person you are


Linked article: montanakaimin.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unmarried pregnant teacher fired from Catholic school. No word if she had to walk past the nativity scene on her way out


Linked article: wnep.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ಠ_ಠ


Linked article: wlwt.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Went up to draw a Penis in the sky (Penis in the sky) / They said boy, you no longer fly (No longer fly) / Now I fly and I know that I'm the best / Marine guy pilot still flying with the rest


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Inside the mind of a plagiarist" (easiest headline I ever submitted)


Linked article: thecut.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Due to rare eating disorder, 42-year-old woman... uh... does anyone have a British to American translator handy? That seems serious


Linked article: mirror.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the halting of the aid ship Aquarius, aid ship Aquarius


Linked article: pbs.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Zombie cyclone" terrorizes Australia, bringing with it half a metre of raiiiiiiiiins


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When pressed, authorities said the man died


Linked article: mirror.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Police seek suspect in Midvale home invasion robbery who managed to finally get through that damn front door


Linked article: fox13now.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chinese company is spending $1.74 billion on a communist theme park. Presumably Mickey Mao will be named mascot


Linked article: businessinsider.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
O little town of Providence / Thou Puritans of renown / Without a qualm for single moms / Thy strip club hath shut down / Yet in thy dark streets shineth / A tiny spark of joy / The owners hear the strippers' tears / And bought their kids some toys


Linked article: wtop.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
♫ Last Christmas, they stented my heart / And the very next day, demanded I pay... / This year, an ex-profiteer / Has made sure the debt is settled... ♫


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kentucky man with a bad temper throws Christmas ham at woman, still not cured


Linked article: newsandtribune.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
♫ Under the sea, Under the sea / Move your narcotics, Where it's aquatic, Take it from me / Smuggle by land, You have no fun, Got to hide packets in your bum / Down here we gloatin', Our cocaine's floatin', Under the sea ♫


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Army is very concerned about the activities of its privates


Linked article: stripes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
11-year-old boy with food allergies dies after installing fish fumes. WHERE IS YOUR COD NOW?


Linked article: washingtonpost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Drunk man stumbles in and falls asleep, wakes up thinking, "This is not my beautiful house. This is not my beautiful wife"


Linked article: foxcarolina.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
♬ One week in Bangkok makes a driver humble / Bad traffic for New Year festivities / It's mostly motorcyclists who get crumpled / The death toll's at four hundred sixty-three / I can feel a taxi running over me ♬


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
♬ She can dance if she wants to / For the team, all girls is fine / But the boys can't dance, and if they can't dance / They'll sue under Title IX ♬


Linked article: washingtonpost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Woman given erectile dysfunction cream for dry eye, says it was hard to see that coming


Linked article: telegraph.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Missing Triangle man found dead in Manassas. Particle Man, Person Man wanted for questioning


Linked article: patch.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Super-gonorrhoea spread causes "deep concern," doctors recommend using butter on your toast instead


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Study says sex at first sight could lead to better relationships, being banned from grocery stores


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
World War I German submarine emerges off the coast of France. Talk about playing the long game


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man arrested carrying 50 packs of batteries currently in cell, awaiting charges


Linked article: whio.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Echo park mudslide crushes cars. ᴱᶜʰᵒ ᵖᵃʳᵏ ᵐᵘᵈˢˡⁱᵈᵉ ᶜʳᵘˢʰᵉˢ ᶜᵃʳˢ


Linked article: abc7.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Half of American adults don't know what type blood they have. That's not a Type O


Linked article: mentalfloss.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Train passengers horrified as drunk man pulls a knife and destroys luggage, a bicycle, two cellos, and a viola. Thankfully, he was stopped in his tracks before there was more violins


Linked article: classicfm.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Woman takes clothes off in front of bank manager in attempt to secure a loan. Verdict? Very low interest


Linked article: odditycentral.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Conservationists are rescuing corals from a deadly plague by transporting them to the Florida Aquarium to be raised in a safe enclosure; sort of like a corral. *moves closer* A CORAL CORRAL, CORAL


Linked article: fox13news.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Angry woman uses jumper cables to attack store clerk. In hindsight, that clerk should have known she was going to start something


Linked article: pjstar.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Toddler stuck in claw machine, rescued by firefighters after only eight quarters


Linked article: al.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
STDs on the rise in the United States. *slow clap*


Linked article: chron.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
R. Kelly charged with sexual abuse in the key of A Minor


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Brazilian biologists mystified how a whale carcass ended up on land, far away from its natural habitat. Botanists aren't so sure about the bowl of petunias either


Linked article: newsweek.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nobody can agree on the right way to measure a penis. Subby's was in the Guinness Book of World Records, but then the librarian told him to take it out


Linked article: menshealth.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"How Florida weeds out questionable personalized license plates." The issue seems basicoontil you realize it's more than a biatchallenging to allow free expression yet block attempts to pushiat too far


Linked article: local10.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(o ) (°)


Linked article: wkbn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not news: Pilot crashes banner plane. Florida: into a condo building. Phrasing: "..he impacted so many people's lives"


Linked article: local10.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lagos school collapses. Should've used the name-brand building blocks


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of printer ink overturned on an Atlanta interstate, closing all lanes. The ink was valued at 53.8 trillion dollars


Linked article: wrcbtv.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
New Zealand bans military-style weapons less than a week after mosque attack, claims it's too soon to start discussing thoughts and prayers


Linked article: npr.org
 
