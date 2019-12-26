 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2019 Final Voting - Entertainment
17
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting - Final Round - Everyone can Vote!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.

Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Robert Blake files for divorce from his third wife. Well, shoot


Linked article: foxnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A concert audience with no guys because they're not allowed instead of no girls because they don't want to be there. It's like a Rush concert in reverse


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, the places you'll go...Be your name Horton or Grinch or Yertel, or Audrey (missus Dr. Seuss) Geisel...You're off to Great Places, today is your day...Your husband is waiting. So...You're on your way


Linked article: today.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
R-E-S-P-E-C-T / Forgot 1040 EZ / R-E-S-P-E-C-T / Byline, TMZ


Linked article: tmz.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Forest Whitaker files for divorce after 22 years of marriage. No reason has been given yet, but it's rumored he may have a wandering eye


Linked article: people.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
♫ 'Cause we are living in a posterior world / And I am a posterior girl ♫


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kevin Spacey attends court in Nantucket / Though he had asked the judge could he duck it / "The press is a circus / Me there serves no purpose" / But the judge, he told him he could suck it


Linked article: cbsnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Michael Jackson hit with brand new explosive sex attack claims. Sources say Jackson is keeping a low profile, remains underground


Linked article: mirror.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mr Bucket kicks self


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bo Burnham's got an award for that


Linked article: chortle.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jerry Lee Lewis suffered a minor stroke. No word if he intends to marry it


Linked article: rollingstone.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
97 years down, 1903 to go for Mel Brooks


Linked article: hollywoodreporter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Male model dies while on the catwalk. On the catwalk, yeah. He died his little death on the catwalk


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hersheypark is opening 'Chocolatetown' next summer. You'll find it at the end of the highway


Linked article: delish.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Steve Irwin's daughter will honor her dad at her wedding with a special candle lighting ceremony, creating rays that will pierce everyone's heart


Linked article: doyouremember.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pat Sajak hospitalized, unable to buy a bowel movement


Linked article: kshb.com
 
