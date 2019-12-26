 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2019 Final Voting - Geek
24
•       •       •

Moderator
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting - Final Round - Everyone can Vote!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.

Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maine researcher given $50,000 to study the causes of blindness in fruit flies. Most of the money to be used for tiny little canes and sunglasses


Linked article: bangordailynews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Designer of the classic Model F View-Master (last to be made from bakelite) has passed away. For younger readers, a View-Master is the Oculus Rift's hand-powered grandpappy


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is America lagging behind in the race for a quantum computer? Well, yes and no


Linked article: scientificamerican.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The star flutist was paid $64,451 less than the oboe player. So she sued." Wonder what the bass salary is


Linked article: boston.com
 
Obesity rates are at an all-time wide
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Obesity rates are at an all-time wide


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Two dead at Antarctic research station. Be on the lookout for a dog being chased by a Norwegian


Linked article: apnews.com
 
By Grabthar's hammer... what a savings
‘’ 5 hours ago  
By Grabthar's hammer... what a savings


Linked article: phys.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man installs bee brick in his house. It has holes to provide homes for solitary bees. These bees do not have a queen or honey to protect, so they're not aggressive. In other words, they're bee holes, but not for a-holes


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Psychologists are busily studying what exactly Schadenfreude is. I for one hope they fail miserably in finding a unifying framework


Linked article: theconversation.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The United Nations has designated 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table of the Chemical Elements. To celebrate, this headline contains a noble gas joke, but there probably won't be a reaction because all the good ones argon


Linked article: science.sciencemag.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Falls in people over 60 can be prevented by exercise programs. Winters, springs, and summers require a more seasoned approach


Linked article: medicalxpress.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lightning's electromagnetic fields may have protective properties. This could seen as a positive or a negative


Linked article: phys.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Scienticians calculate adders have been almost completely subtracted from the British countryside. To sum up, what remains is but a fraction


Linked article: phys.org
 
Extinct Taiwanese leopard spotted, as they all are
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Extinct Taiwanese leopard spotted, as they all are


Linked article: syfy.com
 
Hackers are quietly inserting stuff into your ASUS
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hackers are quietly inserting stuff into your ASUS


Linked article: motherboard.vice.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man swallows one of his AirPods. Comes out the other end, still works, but now his music sounds like ... well ...


Linked article: chron.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kentucky now rated as one of the least green states. It's so bad there that even the grass is blue


Linked article: wallethub.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In a real gut punch, researchers argue that Parkinson's disease may start in the gastrointestinal tract and travel to the brain because what happens in vagus doesn't stay in vagus


Linked article: the-scientist.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What are the risks associated with brain transplants? This article may change your mind


Linked article: 702.co.za
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hybrid bone cancer implant first installed in a cat. The surgeons are said to be recovering nicely from their wounds


Linked article: phys.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
International Atomic Energy Agency director Yukiya Amano dies at age 72, which means he had a half life of 36


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dwayne Johnson joins the native Hawaiians protesting against Thirty Meter Telescope, putting the scientists between The Rock and a hard place


Linked article: huffpost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Paper made out of rocks benefits environment, bamboozles scissors


Linked article: edition.cnn.com
 
Report