Headline of the Year 2019 Final Voting - Business
20
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting - Final Round - Everyone can Vote!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.

Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Liberia now having an electricity crisis, with 60% of the power generated being stolen. Critics call it just another Third World power grab


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His name was Ghosn, he headed Nissan. With a Brazil apartment as his lair, and misconduct down to there. He did a tap dance, he saw his big chance. But Nissan thought it odd, since he's indicted for tax fraud. At the Copa, Copacabana


Linked article: reuters.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sting uses fake Amazon boxes, GPS to catch would-be thieves. The Police are standing by


Linked article: wane.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Staff of libertarian Weekly Standard feel the invisible hand of the free market


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BP discovers a billion barrels of oil in the Gulf of Mexico, presumably where they left it in 2010


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
♬ Sacklers... meet the Sacklers / They're the Purdue Pharma family / Thanks to... OxyContin / They got rich on addicts' misery ♬


Linked article: businessinsider.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blue Diamond grows nuts and creams market


Linked article: bizjournals.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Millennials are entitled because they won't work for free, says bakery manager who just can't find indentured servants anymore


Linked article: news.com.au
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Boeing's share price makes a good flight simulator for 737 MAX 8


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christian bookstore LifeWay closing all stores. Sounds as if they needed more thoughts and prayers


Linked article: nbc12.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sales of Boeing's 737 MAX 8 are falling like 737 MAX 8s


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The US Salt Institute has dissolved. Did it get wet?


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The dead may outnumber the living on Facebook within 50 years." This is eerily reassuring


Linked article: phys.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The period panties market expected to reach $279,300,000 by 2026. Invest now to pad your portfolio, no strings attached


Linked article: amazingherald.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gap Inc. says there is a disparity between previous earnings estimates and actual earnings. A divergence, a rift, an aperture. An interstitial unbridged chasm, if you will


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A 600 page book about modern monetary theory has sold out. Perhaps they should just print more


Linked article: bloomberg.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Breast implants recalled, some more fondly than others


Linked article: foxnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subway partners with Beyond Meat, is glad they now have a name for what they've been using


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cleveland Vibrator Company is buzzing with growth, expects more business to come


Linked article: news5cleveland.com
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

