Headline of the Year 2019 Final Voting - Sports
Moderator
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting - Final Round - Everyone can Vote!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.

Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Breaking: Yet another Redskins QB's leg


Linked article: espn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Football player dumps pregnant cheerleader girlfriend. God I'm going to hell for this headline


Linked article: southbendtribune.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas in 2020, so the teams will be able to gamble at will... and then go to a casino


Linked article: nfl.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Basketball is taking off in Tibet after Ted Striker and Elaine Dickinson introduced it to a small village while with the Peace Corps


Linked article: theatlantic.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jingle Bells, Philly smells, Patriots laid an egg, Cam mobile lost his wheels and Jon Gruden got away. This is the weekly Power Rankings thread


Linked article: espn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Servpro First Responder Bowl canceled. Like it never even happened


Linked article: cbssports.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cancer is to Jim Kelly as Jim Kelly was to Super Bowls


Linked article: sports.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sub par Bowl


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Young buck with no luck and didn't duck struck by puck. Oh f


Linked article: tennessean.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pacman arrested. Officers Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde share credit on the collar


Linked article: espn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Santa Anita race track in California is closed to see if excessive rainfall has contributed to the deaths of 19 horses there. Which could make it a case of first degree mudder


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Le'Veon Bell says "I can be even more dangerous with Jets." Unless he joined Al Qaeda, I have my doubts


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Richie Incognito pleads guilty to disorderly conduct at funeral home; says it was because he was not a mourning person


Linked article: tmz.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RB Jon Stewart retires after 11 NFL seasons, to be replaced by Craig Kilborn


Linked article: nfl.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump hosts white Sox at White House


Linked article: washingtonpost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At this rate Johnny Football is going to see more leagues than Jules Verne


Linked article: espn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Houston outscores nine NFL teams on Sunday. Difficulty: The Astros


Linked article: seattletimes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eli Manning was going to throw in the towel but he wound up getting intercepted


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Robert Kraft pays for another Younghoe


Linked article: patriots.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tua Taglov... Tua Tagolv....Tua not Tagonna play football anymore


Linked article: espn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Total of 33 Steelers, Browns players fined for involvement in the fracas, including some who were punched in the fracas, some who were kicked in the fracas, and some who were kicked midway between the fracas and the navel


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pittsburgh says it's time for DUCK HODGES IN THE 21ST AND A FIFTH CENTURY


Linked article: usatoday.com
 
Report