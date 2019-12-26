 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting - Final Round - Everyone can Vote!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.

Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why do flies suddenly appear every time you open a beer? Just like me, they long to be...drunk like you


Linked article: news.sky.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A beer brewed from an old Tasmanian shipwreck? The devil you say


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Los Angeles restaurant offers edible $500 gold-covered brownie. Au no


Linked article: upi.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When sous-vide finally falls out of favor, it's going to leave a vacuum in annual best-of lists. A mushy, pasty, uncaramelized, crustless vacuum


Linked article: skillet.lifehacker.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is no doubt about what a redneck does when he finds a 30 year old can of Coors in the river. The only question is does it taste better than the water it came out of


Linked article: youtube.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is alkaline water actually better? Basically, no


Linked article: edition.cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
♬ Buying bread from a man in Brussels / He was six-foot-four and full of muscles / I said, "Got some gluten-free rations?" / He just smiled and gave me a Vegemite stand-in ♬


Linked article: news.com.au
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course, you need to try giant squid on a stick, so let's get kraken


Linked article: sbs.com.au
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Mount and Do"


Linked article: bgr.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While the King was looking down, Chick-fil-A stole his greasy crown. The food court was adjourned, the burgers were returned


Linked article: rd.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How is decaf coffee made? Or a better question, why is it made?


Linked article: livescience.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The greatest spreading knife of all time. You submitted this with a butter headline


Linked article: slate.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In Japan they give Kobe and Wagyu cattle beer, but they give a Kawasaki


Linked article: scmp.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The recipe for Ritz-Carlton St. Louis dark chocolate mousse. Bonus - It wears a raspberry puree - the kind you buy in a second-hand store


Linked article: fox2now.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The best steakhouse in every state, because even Elvis loved meat tender


Linked article: thedailymeal.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brewery launches Stormtrooper beer which reportedly tastes great, but it misses your mouth most of the time


Linked article: gizmodo.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chinese farmer breeds pigs size of polar bear that are so heavy they need to be transported by rickshaws. Mmmm... pulled pork


Linked article: insider.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Food Network star died of clogged arteries, according to Mayo Clinic. Confirmation expected soon from Butter Clinic, Gravy Clinic


Linked article: usatoday.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Would having a cannabis infused k-cup still be considered a wake and bake?


Linked article: news4sanantonio.com
 
