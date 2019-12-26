 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Headline of the Year 2019 Final Voting - D'awww   (fark.com) divider line
22
    More: HOTY, Voting, Democracy, Podcast, The Witcher, Headline of the Year Voting, Headline of the Year, final candidates, bowl games, Contests  
•       •       •

115 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2019 at 7:12 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting - Final Round - Everyone can Vote!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 26 and ends Friday, January 3 at noon Eastern.

Headline of the Year starts with weekly Headline of the Week picks compiled into massive preliminary voting threads for TotalFarkers. The headlines in this final round are the top voted headlines by TotalFarkers! Huge Thanks to all our fantastic TotalFark voters for our final candidates!

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2019 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Squirrel rescue puts out urgent plea for acorns - community goes nuts with donations. That's the oak. (w/ adorable pics)


Linked article: people.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All of the other reindeer used to want to call him names, but Farkers got there first


Linked article: mnzoo.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needles to say, spotting a rare albino porcupine waddling through a snowy forest is an une-quilled delight


Linked article: bangordailynews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh Christmas Weed, Oh Christmas Weed, Toledo loves their Christmas Weed


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's time again for the annual Key West Dachshund Walk. Total sausage fest but still looks like fun


Linked article: miami.cbslocal.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ermahgerd, sner!


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm a Catshaaaark. I'm a Catshaaaaark. Suck my diiiiiiiiiick


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amoose-bouche


Linked article: adn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Retirement home for sloths opened, unknown if Baby Ruths served or if they reenact pirate films


Linked article: ajc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not Woofday or Caturday, but when a dog fart makes a cat puke, you can't wait around for one of those days


Linked article: youtube.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This 11-year-old boy's crocheting skills are so respected that other kids don't tease him about it. That's remarkable, since pre-teens can be sew darn crewel


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kaiser, a five-year-old German shepherd mix, reunited with owner after a nine-month, 200-mile journey. Some reports state he had a ball in his mouth, but I think that's a bit far-fetched


Linked article: pressherald.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lions and tigers as pairs, oh my


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dog with jar on head rescued, made honorary marine


Linked article: upi.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Happy Dog Farting Awareness Day. I don't know about the rest of you Farkers but when my dog farts everyone is acutely aware
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your cat doesn't think of you as a human, it thinks you're a much larger cat with good taste in food


Linked article: mnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mountain lion found in tree tagged, now she's it


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Brain-damaged squirrel inspires woman to open her own animal hospital." I don't mean to judge, but I don't think I'd take advice from a brain-damaged squirrel


Linked article: metro.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fox bouncing on a trampoline. Sure, it looks balanced but is it fair?


Linked article: youtube.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Service dog kicked out of McDonalds because of bad odor. If they would just give the dog some time, she could probably get used to the smell


Linked article: news4sanantonio.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's just no way to say Pleasurable Pussy Sucking in a Safe For Work manner, so I gave up


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report