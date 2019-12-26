 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The MTA may only have 30% of stations accessible, 100% that smell like urine, and 120% of with delayed trains. But at least public beautification is coming back   (nypost.com) divider line
    Hero, Graffiti, recent years, 2010s, New York City Subway, Tram, Third rail, Street art, Holy Grail  
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the elevators. I don't mean the ones that have constant traffic; those are usually not horrible. I'm talking about the occasionally or rarely used ones....they smell like a bum is pressing their bare groin into your nostrils.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Don't forget the elevators. I don't mean the ones that have constant traffic; those are usually not horrible. I'm talking about the occasionally or rarely used ones....they smell like a bum is pressing their bare groin into your nostrils.


Fark is not your personal erotica site....
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Don't forget the elevators. I don't mean the ones that have constant traffic; those are usually not horrible. I'm talking about the occasionally or rarely used ones....they smell like a bum is pressing their bare groin into your nostrils.


snottybeer.comView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Official Ultra-Ever Dry Video - Superhydrophobic coating - Repels almost any liquid!
Youtube IPM8OR6W6WE
 
maxx2112
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is Charlie still riding 'neath the streets of Boston?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have you seen the public? They need beautification.
 
veale728
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These headlines aren't even funny. I know, welcome to fark and all that. But it feels like the same headlines get greened every time for this type of article. Almost like crap is being passed off as witty headlines.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

veale728: These headlines aren't even funny. I know, welcome to fark and all that. But it feels like the same headlines get greened every time for this type of article. Almost like crap is being passed off as witty headlines.



When you can submit and approve your own headline . . .

/ if you have more than 1,000 approved headlines in a year . . .
// you might be a submit-o-moderator-neck
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let us know when it gets to be like the 1970s and '80s.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
