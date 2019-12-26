 Skip to content
(Capital Public Radio)   Big tech says it does't have to comply with new California laws because hell hasn't frozen over yet   (capradio.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We've entered the era of optional laws, at least for anybody above the middle class, especially those corporations that are people, too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow. Thanks capitalism.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Big tech doesn't have to do shiat because big tech will just move.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I vote we sieze their assets
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow. Thanks capitalism.


No. Thanks Trump. In this era, laws are optional.
Ignore supeonas, tell your lackeys they don't have to listen to  the courts either.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Big tech doesn't have to do shiat because big tech will just move.


Big Tech could have moved a long time ago if it wanted to, but having a Silicon Valley headquarters is too sexy for them to give up.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It begins...

Have you noticed recently, all of the "We just wanna let you know, we track you on this site, click HERE to say okey-dokey! <3" notifications?

Their lawyers are telling them what's coming, the next generation of Legislators & Regulators will better understand what's gong on, and the penalties for non-compliance will be treble.  The 'Wild West of Data' is over now.

Of course there's push-back, now that the noose is finally tightening.  But the results are inevitable.

Unfortunately, because they ALWAYS over-do things, some day you will need a Username and Password just to use Google.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sithon: waxbeans: Wow. Thanks capitalism.

No. Thanks Trump. In this era, laws are optional.
Ignore supeonas, tell your lackeys they don't have to listen to  the courts either.


But it's all in the name of money. Seems like no saw that after school special about the kid who wished for all the money in the world.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tinyarena: Unfortunately, because they ALWAYS over-do things, some day you will need a Username and Password just to use Google.


Someday? LOL. For the most part already.

But, I'd be okay with that.
If Google only actually worked I don't search for any thing nearly much as I did 5, 10, 15 YEARS ago. Because Google has gotten progressively worse over time used to be able to put in misspelled words and find what you're looking for.
you could find stuff with only the most basic of pieces of information to begin with. And find it.
can't do that at all now.
 
